Unimed Insurance is among the Health Leaders 2021 | SEGS

Seguros Unimed, insurance company and financial arm of the Unimed System, is among the Health Leaders 2021, an award promoted by Grupo Mídia. The Company was recognized in the Insurance category, at an event held on the 14th at the Renaissance São Paulo Hotel. Three other Unimeds appear on the list this year: Unimed do Brasil, as the best health plan; Unimed Petrópolis, as a prominent medical cooperative; and Unimed Volta Redonda, with initiatives that demonstrate significant investments in sustainability.

Now in its eighth edition, the award recognizes industries, operators, laboratories, sector entities and other market players that stood out in the last year.

For Fabiano Catran, executive director of Seguros Unimed, the award is the result of consistent work carried out by a dedicated team of 1,400 employees, who work daily to provide excellent service to the 6 million clients of the Insurance Company, throughout the entire country. parents. “The focus on the customer and investments in digital technology at the service of care allow the Company to grow continuously and sustainably, with modern management, without losing its cooperative essence and Unimed way of caring, recognized by the market for more than 50 years”, highlighted the executive.

Seguros Unimed has intensified its investments in innovation and technology, automating and digitizing processes with an emphasis on its business models and assistance strategy. From 2018 to 2020, more than R$100 million were allocated to the renovation of its technology park. One of the most recent highlights was the implementation of the 24-hour Medical Teleorientation platform, available via application and with a resoluteness rate higher than 99%. There have been more than 275,000 assistances carried out so far. In addition, the company made available online consultations with specialists in various specialties in its SuperApp, which also has an emotional health platform.

Another highlight is the focus on new models of healthcare and remuneration for the service provider network, with the aim of improving assistance and ensuring more efficiency in the operation.

With a clear guideline for the continuous improvement of its processes, in order to add more and more efficiency to the operation, the Insurer is in the range of excellence in the Supplementary Health Performance Index (IDSS) 2020, with the highest score in the official sector evaluation .

About Unimed Insurance

Seguros Unimed is the insurance group and financial arm of the Unimed medical cooperative system, present in 84% of the national territory. With a trajectory of 31 years in the market, the Company serves 6 million policyholders in the Health, Dentistry, Life, Pension (open and closed) and Elementary Branches (with property and medical liability insurance) segments. Since 2019, it has also operated in the management of financial resources for the cooperative system, with the creation of InvestCoop Asset Management. The group has more than 1,400 employees at its Headquarters and Relationship Center, in addition to 22 other regional offices across the country. To learn more, access the Insurer’s GRI sustainability report: