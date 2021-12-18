Unknowingly, daughter records mother’s death after lipo: ‘I couldn’t imagine’ | Brazil

Instagram hydrolip

At around 1 pm this Friday, 21-year-old Brenda Rodrigues was waiting for her mother at the reception of a commercial building. Maria Rodrigues, 39 years old, went to an aesthetic clinic for the second session, of three, of hydrolipo.

While waiting on the ground floor of the building for authorization from the establishment to go up to the room where her mother was, the receptionist who attended to her noticed that a woman was lying at the entrance to the Shopping Center: the victim was blonde and was wearing a bathrobe. Because she was far away, Brenda couldn’t recognize that her mother was actually there.

“The girl at the reception said that someone had taken a bad turn. I watched everything. But because it was far away I didn’t see who it was. I saw a person lying on the floor, his robe still on. They did massage, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and more people arrived. A girl asked me to record to show the delay in attendance. But I didn’t think I was my mother – she recalls

Brenda narrates that after the death occurred, a receptionist at the clinic came down and asked her to accompany her. But, instead of going up to the room where, in theory Maria was, she was taken to the back of the building and was told that only the doctor would talk to her.

“That’s where I collapsed.” A man passed me and I asked if he was the doctor. But he said no, that he was actually an employee of the building. But it was the doctor. Then when I confronted him he didn’t say anything else. My world ended there. Me, 21, years old, an only child. It’s crying, asking God for strength and asking for Justice – he says.

Brenda also tells that the doctor and the anesthesiologist were carrying a kind of suitcase.

— He already had a taxi parked there for him to go away — vents his daughter.

Maid Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, a resident of Madureira, would do a hydrolipo session at a clinic that operates in a building attached to the shopping center. According to information from the Civil Police, the intervention did not start and she died “minutes after anesthesia”.

The victim’s companion for six years, the driver Wagner Vinicius Morais de Carvalho, 33, said that this would be the second of three steps planned for the aesthetic procedure. According to him, the victim paid more than R$ 4,000 in total. She complained of pain since the first intervention, performed on the 10th of the month, when she had a hydrolipo on her back. This Friday’s intervention would be in the belly.

“Last week I told her to let it go because she got all purple. She woke up nervous, beating herself, they couldn’t hold her. He spent the entire week unable to get up and did not go to work. The receptionist said that in three days she would be back to normal and would not complain about anything. But he spent the whole week complaining of pain. Today (this Friday) I said that she was unable to do it – he said.

According to Wagner, after seeing the patient get sick, the doctor responsible for the procedure tried to escape.

He gathered up all the material and prepared to leave. He told people he was going down to get help, but he called a taxi to go. It was a mall security guard who held him and called the police,” he said.

Witnesses said that the victim was put into a taxi to be taken to a hospital, but went into a convulsion and died on the sidewalk at the entrance to the mall.

When contacted, Carioca Shopping reported that it “sympathizes with the victim’s family and informs that it is collaborating with the authorities.” The mall claims “that it has no relationship with the commercial building and the companies installed there”.

The Fire Department was called at 2:30 pm and, upon arrival, the agents found the woman “on the sidewalk at the entrance to the mall, in the parking lot”, already lifeless.

Police officers from the 41st BPM (Irajá) were called to verify the occurrence. According to the Secretary of State for Military Police, “the team found a body on the ground, near the parking lot, and a team from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), who found the death.”

The case was registered as a “corpse encounter” in the 27th DP (Vicente de Carvalho). Physician Brad Alberto Castrillion Sanmiguel, responsible for the procedure, was named in the incident record as a witness. According to the delegate Ricardo Barbosa, head of the district, the doctor presented all the legal documents for the operation of the clinic. GLOBO tried to contact Brad Alberto by phone, but did not get back until the last update of this article.