Update says which ending of GTA 5 is canonical

A new GTA Online update appears to have confirmed which of the three original Grand Theft Auto 5 endings is canon.

As pointed out by Kotaku, GTA Online’s latest update, The Contract, contains dialogue that hints at what happened to Michael after the end of GTA 5. As part of the new missions, you support iconic rapper Dr. Dre to locate and recover the artist’s lost cell phone, and several previously unreleased tracks that were on the device.

Attention: The following text contains spoilers about the Contract arc in GTA Online.

As part of the phone hunt, Franklin ends up in a golf cart chase through a movie set. In an attempt to reach the man who infuriated the rapper, Franklin’s dangerous driving prompts the character to say, “Dude, shit, I know one of the producers here. I hope he’s not here today.” Although he didn’t mention the producer by name, it’s clear that Franklin is referring to Michael, who, in one of the endings of GTA 5, starts working as a producer on the same set.

For those who haven’t completed the GTA 5 campaign, the game has three different endings. While endings A and B show Trevor or Michael dying at the hands of Franklin, respectively, option C ties up the loose ends of the narrative to allow the three protagonists to survive.

Rockstar had suggested that option C is the intended ending of the game through a dialogue by Tao Cheng, in GTA Online’s Diamond and Casino update (2019), referring to possible events only in the third ending of the game. The new update seems to reinforce this.

Although the new dialogue seems to rule out an ending where Michael dies, an earlier update suggested that Trevor survived the events of GTA 5 as well. During the Smuggler’s Run update, Ron Jakowski points out that Trevor became a Vinewood artist before referring to him as the “former boss”.

With the latest update offering more details about GTA 5 events, fans are likely to wonder what’s next in the franchise. While a sixth title remains unconfirmed, reports this year show the game could hit 2024. In additional rumors about GTA 6, fans went to social media to point out an alleged secret screenshot of the game in GTA: The Trilogy.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

