US agency warns against Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Single-dose immunization against covid-19 may cause rare disease, says panel of experts. The agency recommends giving preference to mRNA vaccines, but emphasizes that any immunizing agent is better than not being vaccinated. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this Thursday (16/12) the preferential use of mRNA vaccines against covid-19 instead of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose immunizer, due to the emergence of a rare disease that causes blood clots.

The CDC made the decision by endorsing updated recommendations made by the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (Acip), which suggested the clinical preference for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Acip’s recommendation came after reviews of the latest findings on vaccine efficacy and safety and the emergence of rare adverse effects, accompanied by an assessment of immunization stocks in the United States.

Cases of thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia (TTS), which involve blood clots accompanied by a low level of platelets, have previously been observed in patients who received the J&J vaccine. The most affected people are women aged between 18 and 48 years.

According to the CDC, the rate of occurrence of these incidents has increased, both among women and among men. The agency has identified more than 50 cases of TTS in the United States, which is equivalent to 3.83 million cases per million doses applied.

At least nine people have died as a result of incidents of blood clots in the US.

Any vaccine is better than not being vaccinated

Acip panel members also concluded that the J&J vaccine is less effective in fighting the coronavirus compared to other immunizers. The committee, however, reaffirmed that it is better to receive any vaccine than not be vaccinated.

People who are not eligible or who choose not to receive mRNA vaccines will continue to have access to J&J’s immunizers, the CDC said in a statement.

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) temporarily suspended the application of single-dose vaccines after some people developed a rare blood clot disease after receiving the immunizer.

Fewer Americans have been immunized with the J&J vaccine than others. Of the more than 200 million people with a complete vaccine schedule in the US, around 16 million received the single-dose immunizer, according to data from the CDC.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it will cooperate with the CDC to find solutions.

rc (DPA, Reuters)

