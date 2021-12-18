US applies sanctions to the CCP and other international criminal groups

Country announced creation of a Council on Transnational Organized Crime

EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL President Joe Biden ordered the creation of the Council on Transnational Organized Crime



The government of United States this Wednesday, 15th, it imposed sanctions against criminal factions in Brazil, Mexico and China, and announced the creation of a Council on Transnational Organized Crime. Among those affected is the First Command of the Capital (PCC). US authorities have also singled out as drug trafficking organizations two Mexican groups, Los Rojos and Guerreros Unidos, believed to be responsible for a large part of the heroin trafficking from Mexico to the United States. As a result of the measure, any assets that these groups may have under US jurisdiction are frozen. Those who are sanctioned are also prohibited from carrying out financial transactions with US citizens. The new council, established by the US president, Joe Biden, by executive order, will include officials from the Departments of Justice, Treasury, State, Defense, Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

*With information from EFE