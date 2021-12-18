vaccination for children was decided by 1,600 names

The director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres, declared, before starting the 25th meeting of the collegiate board of the agency this Friday (12/17), that the institution’s employees are united in the decision to approve the application of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.

“If we were to consult all the people who contributed directly or indirectly to that position being established, this list would certainly have more than 1,600 names, because all our activities are intertwined. We are together”, emphasized Barra Torres.

This Thursday (16/12), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that he does not interfere with Anvisa, but that he asked for the name of those who approved the application of the immunizing agent in children from 5 years of age. Barra Torres came out in defense of the technical staff this Friday.

“Although yesterday’s decision was made by our technical area, by the general managements involved, we made a point of publicizing the full support of the entire Collegiate Board. When Anvisa’s resolutions, whether at the board or management level, are made public in the Official Gazette (DOU), they become Anvisa’s decisions, positions, establishments,” he said.

The agency’s president also stated that all employees who participated in the decision will have “complete tranquility in providing information” requested about the approval process and recalled that it is up to parents and guardians to decide whether or not to vaccinate their children against Covid-19.

The CEO stated that it is still necessary to maintain the use of masks, avoid crowding, continue with good hand hygiene and “remember that the axis of combating this pandemic is and will continue to be vaccine, vaccine and vaccine”. In the end, he thanked the expressions of support for the work of Anvisa after the announcement made on Thursday.

Start of immunization

Despite the authorization from Anvisa for the use of the immunizing agent Pfizer in children aged 5 to 11 years, released on Thursday, there is still no expectation for the start of immunization for this public in Brazil. It is up to the Ministry of Health to acquire doses for this public and include it in the National Immunization Program against Covid.

In a press release this week, Pfizer said that the most recent contract signed with the federal government, to purchase 100 million doses in 2022, allows for the modification of vaccines for different age groups.

In practice, if the Ministry of Health decides to include children in the PNI next year, the pharmacist will be able to provide specific doses for this group, following the agreement signed with the government. However, no vaccine with a special dosage has been sent to Brazil so far.

“The third contract signed with the Brazilian government on November 29, 2021 for the supply of 100 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 for the year 2022 also includes the possibility of supplying modified versions of the immunizing agent for variants, which may eventually be developed if necessary, and versions for different age groups, as requested by the Ministry of Health”, informed the laboratory.

different dosages

The Medicines manager, Gustavo Mendes, explained that the studies presented by Pfizer and analyzed by Anvisa tested three different doses of the vaccine to assess which would be the most appropriate for application in children.

Patients in this age group were vaccinated with a volume of 10 µg (micrograms) of immunizer. In adults, the dosage is 30 µg.

About 1,500 people participated in the research taking the vaccine. Another 750 received placebo. All volunteers received two doses, 21 days apart. According to Mendes, the vaccine showed positive results for the child population.

“Comparing children aged 5 to 11 years with people aged 16 to 25, with different dosages, we observed that there is the same amount of neutralizing antibodies. The vaccine has an important performance in generating antibodies in this population”, he stated.

He also pointed out that there is a “significant” presence of antibodies against the Delta variant, but that the emergence of new coronavirus mutations must be observed to improve the immunizing agent.

According to Suzie Marie, coordinator of the General Management of Monitoring Products Subject to Health Surveillance, most adverse events reported in the application of the vaccine in children are not serious. She stressed that the benefits of the immunization outweigh the risks, and urged patients and health managers to be aware of possible adverse effects, which should be reported to the agency.

“The benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, and society’s participation in post-use monitoring is essential,” he stressed.