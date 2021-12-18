Vaccine for children: Anvisa servers repudiate threat by Bolsonaro – Nacional

Anvisa servers repudiate Bolsonaro’s threat after vaccine approval for children (photo: Disclosure) After the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, affirming that he asked, unofficially, “the name of the people who approved the vaccine for children from five years old”, the Association of Servants of Anvisa (Univisa) released this Friday (17/12), a repudiation of attempts to intimidate the technical body of the regulatory agency, which yesterday approved the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 by Pfizer in children aged 5 to 11 years.

In the view of the organization’s employees, “the intention to disclose the identity of those involved in the technical analysis does not bring with it any republican interest”, but it appears as a threat of retaliation. “Univisa repudiates any threat made against Anvisa’s technical staff, as well as any attempts to intervene in the health authority’s position that do not come from a strictly scientific and democratic debate,” said Univisa in a statement.

The approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 takes place after the agency’s directors and employees were threatened by the possibility of approval of the immunizing agent for the pediatric public. On the occasion, still in October, the five directors of Anvisa received emails with death threats in case of a possible approval of vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old.

The repudiation note recalled the episode that he classified as “something extremely incompatible with the democratic regime”, which has a “denial and unscientific speech” as a background.

Univisa also highlighted the work of the agency’s technicians and highlighted the speed in the process of approving the use of the vaccine for children. Anvisa’s evaluation took 21 days, excluding the 14 days that Pfizer used to respond to technical requirements. In all, the agency took 35 days to deliberate on the matter.

“It should be noted the speed in processing and the technical rigor of the analysis which, in addition to experts in health regulation and surveillance from Anvisa, included the participation of specialists from the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (SBPT) ), Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP)”, the note pointed out.