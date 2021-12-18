Variant Ômicron is spreading ‘at lightning speed’, French Prime Minister warns

PARIS — The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is expected to be dominant in France by early January, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex. At a press conference this Friday, he said the new strain spreads at “lightning speed”.

“The fifth wave is here and it’s in full force,” the politician pointed out.

Infection:Ômicron multiplies 70 times faster in airway tissues than Delta, study says

With the proximity of the holiday season, the country’s authorities warn of the importance of vaccination and even determined stricter circulation rules, such as restrictions for travelers from the United Kingdom, where 15,000 cases of Ômicron were confirmed just this Friday. market.

As of this Saturday, business or tourist travelers will not be able to cross the UK-France border. For those with justifications deemed essential, a negative Covid-19 test performed in less than 24 hours will be required, in addition to a 48-hour isolation.

Ômicron: Two doses of Pfizer were 70% effective against hospitalizations in South Africa, study finds

The French government banned concerts and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, urged the population to avoid crowds and hold Christmas meetings with a limited number of family members.

The vaccination campaign has also been accelerated, with an effort to administer as many booster doses as possible before the parties. The interval between the second and third dose was also reduced to four months.

On Friday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France had detected 240 cases of Ômicron in the country, but warned that the number was likely higher. France has been setting records for cases in recent weeks. Since the end of November, there are about 50,000 a day — with peaks of more than 64,000, as occurred this Wednesday.