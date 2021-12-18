Vasco announces the signing of Ecuadorian defender Luís Cangá | Vasco

Vasco announced, this Saturday morning, the hiring of Ecuadorian defender Luís Cangá. The 26-year-old Ecuadorian defender, who was at Delfim, arrives with a three-month contract, until the end of the Carioca Championship, with an option to renew until the end of the season.

1 of 1 Luis Cangá was at Delfín, Ecuador — Photo: Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images Luis Cangá was at Delfín, Ecuador — Photo: Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

Cangá appeared well in the South American market in recent seasons, when Delfín surprised by beating LDU on penalties and taking the title of champion of Ecuador. Recently, Santos tried to hire him. And, in 2019, Vasco did the same, but ran into the US$ 2 million request.

Cangá, in the current season, was the start of Delfin. In 29 games in the national championship and in the local Super Cup, he scored two goals. He didn’t get a red card. He has the characteristic of having good positioning and, invariably, takes free kicks and penalties. In the 2020 Libertadores, he defended Delfín in games against Santos and Palmeiras.

Before moving to Delfín, Cangá worked for LDU. He has been playing for the youth teams: he played the South American U-20 in 2015 and the U-17 World Cup in 2011. For the senior team, he has participated in three friendlies, including one against Brazil, a 1-0 defeat in September 10, 2014 in the United States, opportunity in which he formed a duo with Erazo and acted in the 90 minutes. The goal was for Willian, currently at Corinthians.

So far, Vasco has announced the signings of defensive midfielder Yuri Lara (CSA), goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues (CSA) and defender Luís Cangá (Delfin-EQU). The next one should be Edimar, Bragantino’s left-back, who has an agreement underway.