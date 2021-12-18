Vasco announces two signings and must sell defender; check departures, arrivals and surveys for 2022

Vasco’s coming and going got hot once and for all. This Friday, the club officially announced the first two reinforcements: defensive midfielder Yuri and goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues. Both were on the CSA. They will be joined by Ecuadorian defender Luis Cangá, who is negotiating with Cruz-Maltino. On the other hand, Ricardo Graça should leave the club.

VASCO’S CONTRACTS

This Friday, Vasco announced the signings of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and defensive midfielder Yuri, who were at CSA. He had already made arrangements with coach Zé Ricardo, who was recently in Qatar SC (QAT) and football manager Carlos Brazil, who was Corinthians’ base manager.

PLAYERS IN THE SIGHT

Diego Souza, who did not renew with Grêmio, is Vasco’s big target for next season. The club has started negotiations with defender Luis Cangá, from Delfín, Ecuador. Anderson Conceição, defender of Cuiabá, is another target. The club still wants a football director, but has already received negatives.

-> Check the final classification of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

WHO LEFT

The Vasco barge already has ten players. They are Ernando, Walber, Zeca, Romulo, Andrey, Michel, Marquinhos Gabriel, Leo Jabá, morato and Pipe.

WHO CAN LEAVE

Who is close to leaving Vasco is defender Ricardo Graça. The negotiation for his sale to Jubilo Iwata, from Japan, is underway. There are also players at the end of their contract who have not had their respective situations defined. These are the cases of Daniel Amorim (who was on loan) and Vanderlei, who reached a goal for renewal, but may not stay. Players with a contract may also leave the Hill. Leandro Castan, for wear and tear, is the greatest example.

2022 BASE TEAM

Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Yuri, Galarza and Nene; Gabriel Pec and Laranjeira. Technician: Zé Ricardo.

CHALLENGES FOR 2022

Vasco debuts in the Campeonato Carioca at the end of January, will also have the Copa do Brasil throughout the season, but the priority is to gain access back to the elite of the Campeonato Brasileiro. In 2021, the team suffered a huge failure.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022

26 or 27/1 – Volta Redonda x Vasco – Campeonato Carioca

29 or 30/1 – Vasco x Boavista – Campeonato Carioca

2 or 3/2 – Vasco x Nova Iguaçu – Campeonato Carioca

5 or 6/2 – Madureira x Vasco – Campeonato Carioca

9 or 10/2 – Vasco x Portuguesa – Carioca Championship