Vasco da Gama agrees to hire full-back Edimar – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Continuing the planning for the next season, Vasco da Gama concluded this Saturday (18/12) the hiring of another reinforcement. It is the 35-year-old left-back Edimar, who has been playing for major national football teams and has been defending the colors of RB Bragantino (SP), finalist in the last South American Conmebol.

Born in Iconha, Espírito Santo, Edimar is a spawn of Cruzeiro’s youth divisions and went through Guarani, Tupi and Ipatinga before living his first experience in European football, with the Braga shirt (POR), in 2009. On the Old Continent , the left-back also played in Romania, Greece, Spain and Italy before arranging to return to Brazil, in 2016, to wear Raposa’s shirt again.

In the following season, Edimar was hired by São Paulo and worked for Tricolor Paulista until April 2019, when he ended up making his move to RB Bragantino. At Massa Bruta, the new Vasco defender was a key part of the team that became champion of the Brazilian Series B Championship in the same year. In the current season, with the club from Bragança Paulista, Edimar was a finalist in Conmebol Sudamericana, starting the grand final against Athletico Paranaense.

NEW REINFORCEMENT DATA SHEET:

Full name: Edimar Curitiba Fraga

Surname: edify

Birth date: 05/21/86 (35 years old)

Birthplace: Icon (ES)

Height: 1.83 m

Position: Left Side

clubs: Cruzeiro, Guarani (MG), Tupi (MG), Ipatinga (MG), Braga (POR), CFR Cluj (ROM), Skoda (GRE), Rio Ave (POR), Chievo Verona (ITA), Córdoba (ESP) , Rio Ave (POR), Cruzeiro, São Paulo, RB Bragantino and VASCO DA GAMA.