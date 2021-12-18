Vasco does not stop at Thiago Rodrigues and opens negotiations with striker striker of the 2020 Serie B

Vasco begins to outline its path in the market in an assertive way and names begin to appear on the horizon of Colina. The football department chose a target to reinforce Gigante in the 2022 season. It is Caio Dantas, a forward who played in Série B for Náutico, who has already received a proposal to wear the Cruz-Maltino mantle. Talks about a possible transfer to São Januário are taking place with Água Santa, a club in the interior of São Paulo to which the athlete is linked.

Caio Dantas’ contract with Água Santa runs until December 2023, at the moment, the negotiations are centered on the business model that will be opened. Vasco intends to make a loan agreement. The striker left the Pernambuco team at the beginning of December to devote himself to the final phase of his recovery from an injury to his left ankle.

Caio Dantas uses the Água Santa structure for its treatment and Vasco monitors the progress of its recovery. The player scored 10 goals for Náutico in Serie B 2021, however, he had great prominence in the 2020 edition of the second division of the Brazilian Championship, when he was top scorer in the competition, with 17 goals, playing for Sampaio Corrêa.

The good performance in 2020 resulted in his transfer to Guangzhou R&F FC, from China, however, the agreement had to be canceled, as Caio Dantas was unable to enter the Asian country due to the pandemic. The return to Água Santa was brief, as the São Paulo club loaned it to Náutico.

