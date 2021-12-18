Vasco forwards a deal with Edimar, Bragantino’s side | Vasco

After announcing the first reinforcements, Vasco is close to another hiring. The club has an agreement with Edimar, who played for the season at Bragantino.
Edimar, 35, is a left-back and arrives to bring experience to the sector, which had the young Riquelme, 19, as a starter in the final straight of Serie B. In addition to Bragantino, he collects tickets for clubs like Cruzeiro and São Paulo, among others of lesser expression in Brazil, and also played in Italian football (Chievo) and Braga (Portugal).
Edimar was at Bragantino for three seasons and was one of the highlights of the team in accessing Serie A, in 2019. This year, he played 44 games for the club in the interior of São Paulo, including the decision of the Sul-Americana, when he started against the Athletico-PR, in the final in Montevideo.
After the arrival of the manager Carlos Brazil, Vasco has been working hard in the market. The club announced defensive midfielder Yuri, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues. The two were CSA’s standouts in Serie B. This Saturday, the club confirmed the hiring of Ecuadorian defender Luis Cangá, from Delfim, Ecuador.
Besides them, Vasco is negotiating with forwards Raniel (Santos), Caio Dantas (Náutico) and Iuri Castillo (CSA), and defender Anderson Conceição (Cuiabá). Diego Souza, however, is the great consumer dream and would be the weighty name of Vasco’s package. The club is confident in hiring the player, who left Grêmio this week.