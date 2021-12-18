Vasco is close to hiring reservations from Carille and Santos is up for business; Cruz-Maltino tries loan

Vasco is interested in hiring Raniel, who currently plays for saints, aiming for the next season in Series B of the Brazilian championship. The intention of the club’s sports board is to hire the striker on loan until December 2022. According to information from the newspaper ‘The day’, the 25-year-old player is expected to remain in the Fish for next season.

But the interest of the Rio club is seen with good eyes by the striker. THE Alvinegro Praiano should not put obstacles in the negotiations for the loan of the player, as long as the carioca team pays 100% of the salary. Raniel have a contract with the saints until the end of 2023. This season the player has played in 19 matches, scoring one goal. Physical and personal problems hampered the attacker’s performance.

Raniel arrived at Santos in December 2019, but was unable to establish himself in the club’s main team. It has been probed by the CSA, but was not interested in the proposal. Even though he was not able to stand out in the team, the athlete was using it more often after the arrival of Fabio Carille and received praise recently during an interview with TV Santa Cecilia:

“Raniel is a good player. I follow from Santa Cruz. At Corinthians we were keeping an eye on him, but he had personal problems. He trains well and needs a better set. Knows how to protect and arm. Forward from Cruzeiro and São Paulo not for nothing. Has been training well. He is a good player and, with a more adjusted and organized team, with balls arriving with more quality, he is a good striker. I know that in games they need more, like others, but the striker is the one who suffers the most when the team is not round yet. Rest assured: Raniel is a great player“, said the technician.

The sports board of Fish is looking for a striker for next season, even before Vasco’s search for Raniel. For the position, coach Carille has Leonardo Marcos and Leo Baptistão. Bruno Marques will be borrowed.