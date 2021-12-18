Vasco is interested in forward Raniel, from Santos, on loan – 12/17/2021

Vasco is interested in Raniel, from Santos. Cruzmaltino’s idea is to hire the striker on loan until December 2022. The information was initially published by the newspaper “O Dia” and confirmed by UOL.

Raniel lived the expectation of staying at Peixe next season, but the interest of the Rio club is seen with good eyes. Alvinegro must not resist as long as Vasco pays 100% of the salary.

The 25-year-old forward has a contract with Santos until December 2023. He has suffered from physical and personal problems this season and has only played 19 times a year, with a goal scored.

Raniel was hired by Santos in December 2019 and has not yet signed on. He was also wanted by the CSA, but was not interested.

Even without standing out individually, the player was used more often by Fábio Carille and gained recent praise from the coach. The attacker’s only goal was in the defeat by 3-1 to Atlético-MG, at Mineirão.

“Raniel is a good player. I’ve been following him since Santa Cruz. At Corinthians we were keeping an eye on him, but he had personal problems. He trains well and needs a better team. He knows how to protect and arm. Forward from Cruzeiro and São Paulo, not for nothing. training well. Good player and, with a more adjusted and organized team, with balls arriving with more quality, he is a good striker. I know that in games he needs more, like others, but the striker is the one who suffers the most when the team is not round yet. You can be sure: Raniel is a great player,” said Carille, in an interview with TV Santa Cecília.

The Peixe was looking for a center forward even before he knew about Vasco’s search for Raniel. Coach Fábio Carille’s Santos has Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão for the position. Bruno Marques will be on loan.