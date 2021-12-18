Vasco negotiates with Santos the hiring of center forward Raniel | football

Vasco sought out Santos to try to hire the center forward Raniel. The Rio club’s desire is to have the 25-year-old player on loan (with a purchase option), but the deal has not yet been finalized.

The information of the negotiation was initially revealed by the newspaper O Dia. ge confirmed it.

The athlete’s salary weighs against Vasco, which is considered high by the standards of São Januário. To replace Cano’s departure, the club is looking for a new center forward. Caio Dantas, ex-Náutico, also has negotiations in progress.

On the player’s side, going to Vasco da Gama could be an opportunity to be active for longer than he has been having in Vila Belmiro. Raniel understands that it is important to have a sequel, which has not happened for Santos.

Raniel was announced by Santos in December 2019, in a negotiation that involved the move of Vitor Bueno to São Paulo. The player, however, never managed to score a streak of games for the club. In October 2020, after being attacked by covid-19, the striker had a deep vein thrombosis in his right leg and almost had to stop playing football. He was rushed into hospital, underwent surgery and began a slow recovery process.

During the period of return to football, Raniel underwent another operation to correct a problem in his right leg, the result of thrombosis. All physical problems made the striker stay away from the pitch for nine months. He was only relisted for a game in July.