Verstappen doesn’t understand why Hamilton was not punished

It seemed unlikely that Max Verstappen would win for much of the Abu Dhabi GP. Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes excelled at top speed, but it was Verstappen who, along with Red Bull Racing, did better in strategy, allowing the Dutchman to attack on the final lap.

In a conversation with Ziggo Sport commentator Olav Mol, Verstappen spoke about the start of the race, which for him was anything but flawless. “It wasn’t meant to happen,” observes the Red Bull pilot as he looks at the footage.

“It was just a really bad start. Really really bad,” he continues. Not only did he suffer from slipping wheels, but his reaction time seemed a little less sharp than usual. “My engineer also said that I had a slow reaction. Maybe I was a little nervous”, recognizes the world champion.

Despite his poor start, Verstappen looked ready to regain the lead at the first corner. Hamilton left the track, which allowed him to get back ahead of his rival. Verstappen, however, cannot understand the decision of the race committee not to investigate this moment further.

“I thought it was a good overtaking, I was also on the track. I just didn’t quite understand what happened next. He had a big advantage and didn’t return the position either,” said Verstappen.