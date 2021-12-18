Verstappen nudges and says he could have beaten Hamilton sooner

Credit: Reproduction/F1/Twitter Mercedes/Assembly

The world title of Formula in 2021 continues to generate debates. The decision of Michael Masi, the division’s director of races, in the final lap of the race in Abu Dhabi could end up in the courts to judge the controversial final dispute that ended with Max Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton to be champion of the season.

In an interview with the BBC, the Dutchman downplayed the criticisms about how he counted on the hit of Latifi and the safety car to secure the world trophy in F1. “We won on the track”, highlighted the Red Bull Racing athlete and the first driver in his country to win the modality.

“People say it was a lucky victory. It was certainly very lucky, but we were also very unlucky throughout the season. Otherwise, the season would have been decided much sooner, even with the dominance that Mercedes had in the end”, he added.

WILL VERSTAPPEN LEAVE RBR?

F1 winner Verstappen said he is very happy in his current team and hopes to continue fighting for titles in the coming years. “You heard me on the radio [na corrida final~] asking if I could stay for another ten or 15 years”, he recalled during the FIA ​​awards.

“I’m very happy where I am, and I can be myself there too, that’s also very important. It’s not just about F1: we can have fun, have a good laugh. It’s not just about performance, you also need to enjoy what you’re doing,” concluded Max Verstappen.

READ TOO:

F1: Verstappen praises Hamilton and surprises when commenting on fights

F1: RBR boss compares Verstappen to Senna: “Fast and aggressive”

Verstappen reveals sentiment at Mercedes’ F1 protests

Flamengo will try to reverse Jorge Jesus’ decision to stay at Benfica

Diego Costa could leave Atlético-MG and would already have a defined destination

Libertadores has definition of all teams classified for 2022

CBF publishes national ranking of clubs with Flamengo at the top