Video: Australian Health Secretary’s Press Conference is interrupted by spider

BRISBANE – A press conference by Queensland, Australia’s Health Secretary Yvette D’Ath was cut short on Wednesday when the presence of a spider sparked a brief stir in the interview. As D’Ath talked about the pandemic situation in his state, the animal climbed onto his leg.

Read more: Five children die after bouncy castle blows in the wind in Australia

“Someone please get this spider out of here?” This shows how I manage to be a controlled person. I don’t like these spiders, but I’ll keep talking and pretending that I don’t have a spider on my leg – said the secretary, who spoke about the need for companies in the state to follow the rules regarding vaccination.

Watch two videos that captured the moment of the episode:

His chief of staff, John Gerrard, removed the spider from D’Ath’s leg with the help of a pile of papers.

“We have Covid-19 and we have spiders,” concluded Yvette D’Ath.