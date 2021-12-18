Video: Businesswoman attacked for announcing the cancellation of Luiza and Maurílio’s concert

On Thursday (16), businesswoman Elisângela Aparecida dos Santos was attacked after announcing the cancellation of Luiza and Maurílio’s concert, in Franca (SP). His kiosk at Franca Shopping was one of the ticket sales points. When they learned that the information had been leaked, the organizers went to plead with Elisângela. Information is from G1.

According to the owners of Golden Pub, the duo’s producers would release a note, next Monday (20), informing the cancellation of the show. Therefore, the information could not have been leaked by the businesswoman.

In the video, released by Diário do Nordeste, it is possible to see the moment when the shopkeeper and Paloma Limonti de Melo, wife of the owner of Golden Pub, begin to argue.

Afterwards, Paloma broke the objects that were on the counter of the kiosk. At that moment, she and Elisângela begin to attack each other. The owner of the establishment was slapped on the face, hair pulled and fell to the floor.

Mall security, a firefighter and witnesses managed to break up the fight.

In an interview with G1, Elisângela said that she was informed by the owner of the bar to stop ticket sales. On Thursday (16), to a local vehicle, she reported what had happened.

“The vehicle got in touch with me and I gave my version, saying that the show wasn’t going to happen, because it doesn’t have the conditions. There is no way for him to leave an ICU and sing in Franca. The show’s owner contacted me aggressively and I said that I’m in charge of my point of sale. He said that Luiza could come alone. And I said I wouldn’t sell at my point of sale.”

However, Paloma said the information could not have been passed on by the storekeeper. “The producer called and asked to stop the media and stop selling tickets. My husband got in touch with all the points of sale asking to cancel, but he wouldn’t release any grades because the production asked to wait until Monday (20). We can’t go over them.”

According to the owners of Golden Pub, people who bought tickets will be reimbursed next week.

