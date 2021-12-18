Video: Chilean skydiver makes an unprecedented flight with a wingsuit when entering and exiting an active volcano; watch

SANTIAGO – Former Chilean Air Force pilot, paratrooper Sebastián Álvarez became the first person to get in and out of an active volcano with a wingsuit (glider suit). The Chilean athlete performed the feat at Villarica, one of the most active and dangerous volcanoes in Chile and nicknamed “House of the Devil”.

Álvarez jumped from a helicopter at more than 3,500 meters of altitude and reached a speed in excess of 280 km/hour before entering and exiting the 200 meter wide crater that contains Villarica.

— This is by far the most extreme project I have participated in. Especially because of all the factors involved: it’s an active volcano, it’s at a high altitude, it was cold, windy, so there were a number of things I had to worry about,” the Chilean told CNN. The video was released in late November.

“I can’t express how happy this makes me. But it does and I think that’s what life is. You need to do what makes you happy,” he declared.

The Red Bull athlete said it was an old dream. and that “it all started because I had a dream of flying”

“I’ve just wanted to fly since I was a kid, and somehow I made it happen,” said Álvarez, who took 40 seconds to reach the volcano’s crater after three minutes in the air.

“Fear is a very positive thing,” he said in a statement about the event. – I welcome this because it makes me feel super active and 100% focused. But you need to manage the fine line between fear and panic,” he finished.