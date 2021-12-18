Video details the exact moment when the probe ‘touches’ the Sun for the 1st time

Making history, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe probe officially “touched” the sun’s atmosphere for the first time since it launched in 2018, the US space agency confirmed this week. A video recorded the moment of the feat, with the right to detail the photographed structures and with the Milky Way in the background composing the scenery.

Parker was eight million miles away from the sun’s surface when it “dipped” in and out of the corona — the outermost layer of the star’s atmosphere — at least three times, each with a smooth transition, according to the scientists. During the dive, which took place in April, he collected samples of particles and magnetic fields. Only now data could be collected.

“This milestone not only gives us deeper insights into the evolution of our Sun and its impacts on our Solar System, but everything we’ve learned about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the Universe,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Coordinator from NASA’s Scientific Mission Directory.

Detail of structures photographed by the Parker Solar Probe probe Image: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory

In 2019, the probe had detected that magnetic structures in the solar wind, called zigzags, frequently occurred close to the star. But how and where they formed remained a mystery. Halving the distance to the Sun since then, the Parker Solar Probe has now passed close enough to identify the place of origin of these structures: the solar surface.

Unlike Earth, the Sun does not have a solid surface but a superheated atmosphere, made of solar material bound to it by gravity and magnetic forces. Heat and pressure push this material away from the Sun until gravity and magnetic fields are too weak to contain it.

Artistic representation shows the probe’s approach to the corona, the Sun’s outermost layer; crossing this area try “touch the sun” for the 1st time Image: NASA / Johns Hopkins APL / Ben Smith

This phenomenon gives rise to the solar wind, which is a continuous flow of energetic particles emitted by the solar corona, which can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.

Johns Hopkins University Nour Raouafi and a project scientist for the Parker spacecraft said future dives into the solar atmosphere will help scientists better understand the origins of the solar wind and how it is heated and accelerated through space.

The probe will continue approaching the Sun and advancing in the corona until a major final orbit in 2025.