Video. Passengers are “stuck” on an ITA plane: “It’s not easy”

The cancellation of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos flights continues to cause inconvenience to passengers. One of the flights was 10 hours late to take off. Passengers spent more than an hour inside the aircraft as it taxied on the runway at Brasília airport, bound for São Paulo.

Mariana Ribeiro was on that flight and told the metropolises the suffocation that passed with other passengers, during the morning, afternoon and evening of that Friday (17/12).

“The flight was supposed to leave at 9:20 am, and it didn’t. Then, it went to 2:20 pm, but it didn’t come out. They went to 5:20 pm and bought us dinner. Now, we’ve been on the aircraft for an hour and 10 minutes, and the flight doesn’t leave”, reported the passenger, from inside the plane.

Watch video from inside the plane:

She said that passengers began to get up, and some asked to get off the aircraft, but there was no permission. One family, consisting of a couple and two children, decided to leave the flight anyway. All this with passengers without information about the real reason for the delay.

“They saw that people were filming and taking pictures, then they turned off the lights. The pilot, poor thing, is just saying: ‘It’s not easy people, we’re leaving for work’, but he doesn’t explain what it is. First, they said it was a problem with the flight plan, then it was a problem with the loading,” he said. The plane took off after 10 hours of delay, according to Mariana.

Suspension

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos announced this Friday that it has temporarily suspended its operations in Brazil. The company says in a statement that the decision was taken to carry out an internal restructuring.

According to the company, passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days should contact the company by email: [email protected]. The bus operation of Viação Itapemirim remains normal.