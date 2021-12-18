Video shows screams of truck driver hit by plane – Prism

Screams. Despair. Affliction.

The video above shows the exact moment when Aeroflot’s Airbus A350-900, registration VP-BXC, collides with the truck that was de-icing the aircraft (de-icing) in Russia.

The accident took place at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO), one of the busiest in the Russian capital.

With the cabin closed and the plane’s engines roaring, the pilots didn’t hear the crash.

The crew was notified of the incident by passengers seated near the wing of the A350.

Injured by the overturning of the truck, the driver was taken to the hospital. The status of the professional is not yet known.

The brand new A350 flew for the first time in March of this year. The aircraft has 316 seats in a three-class configuration and can accommodate 264 passengers in economy class, 24 in premium economy and 28 passengers in business. He remains ashore in Moscow after the incident.

In countries with a severe winter like Russia, it is necessary to carry out this type of operation to keep the planes in operation, without causing great delays or significant inconvenience to passengers during the transport of cargo.

These trucks spray a special substance to melt the ice.

It is this service that guarantees 100% safety during takeoff and allows the aircraft to carry out all the necessary maneuvers.

The accident occurred this Thursday morning (16) with an Airbus A350-900 from the Russian Aeroflot, as reported in the blog.

According to Simple Flying, Aeroflot flight SU158 operates three times a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) from the Russian-flagged airline’s hub at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO). It uses the Airbus A350-900, and data from RadarBox.com shows that the normal flight departure time is 8:55 am. Your destination is Cancún, Mexico, with arrival scheduled for 2:05 pm.