Viih Tube gives tips for ‘getting the boy’ and reveals if he’s already taken it out: ‘I’m a dick’ | celebrities



Viih Tube

Published 12/17/2021 5:18 PM

Rio – Viih Tube took the afternoon of this Friday (17) to interact with fans and took the opportunity to share some secrets of his love life. Single since she ended the relationship between three and Bruno Magri, the ex-BBB revealed that she is used to being the one who shows interest in the boys she wants to be with.

The information came after a fan asked for tips on “getting the boy,” to which Viih Tube replied, “That’s something I don’t think I ever talked about, but it’s rarely been guys who come up to me. It’s usually me! I’m guy! I stick and start talking, and when I see, I’m kissing. But I already took ‘no’ too, and it’s okay. It’s part of it, it’s normal,” declared YouTuber in her Instagram Stories.

Last Wednesday, the ex-sister shocked followers by revealing that she paid R$ 2,500 in a taxi ride from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, after enjoying a ballad with Gil do Vigor and João Guilherme, having been seen kissing Leonardo’s son. After the night out, the influencer ended up at Lipe Ribeiro’s house, with whom she has had an affair since “Farofa da Gkay”, a party where she also kissed 45 other people.

After reporting the adventure, Viih Tube even returned to tell the reaction of the taxi driver who took it from one state to the other: “The taxi guy was so happy with the ride. He recognized me and we took a picture and everything! has helped him enjoy his end of the year even more,” he said.