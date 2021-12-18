Viih Tube reveals its “secret” to reach so many boys: “I don’t think I ever talked”

She may only be 21 years old, but she already has a baggage of experiences like that… This Friday (17), Viih Tube revealed what her “secret” is to conquer so many boys. During a question-and-answer session with the followers, the ex-BBB opened up about her “tactics” in making out, and even revealed her perfect type of man.

Vitória had a lot to talk about recently, after assuming that she kissed 48 people at the “Farofa da Gkay” party. After so much fuss, the influencer answered a fan’s question and said that she is the one who gets to the guys, most of the time. “That’s something I don’t think I ever talked about, but it was rarely the guys who got to me. It’s usually me!”, started.

So, Tube assumed that the key to everything is to get on with the conversation. “I’m a stickler and I start talking, and when I see it, I’m kissing”, she mentioned. On the other hand, the young woman recognizes that she has no problem getting “out” from time to time. “But I already got ‘no’ too, and it’s okay. It’s part of it, it’s normal”, completed. Asked about her ideal type of man, she said: “Faithful, hardworking/dedicated, rolezeiro, zero routine, who likes to travel, hardworking, funny, family, companion and especially with a light energy. I’m not wanting it, right?”.

While living an affair with Lipe Ribeiro since they stayed at “Farofa”, Viih caused a surprise at dawn on Wednesday (15), when he went by taxi from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro to meet him. Today, she reflected on the unusual initiative, which cost her R$ 2,500. “The taxi guy was so happy with the race. He recognized me and we took pictures and everything! I hope it helped him enjoy his year-end even more”, she wrote. Look that:

But Viih proved that he doesn’t play games and that he is really enjoying his singleness, after breaking up with Bruno Magri for three years. Hours before going to Lipe’s house, the ex-BBB enjoyed a ballad in the West Zone of São Paulo, where she was caught kissing with none other than João Guilherme!

In the photos that went viral on the internet, Viih and João Guilherme appear in an atmosphere of intimacy, and in another not so clear click, it is still possible to identify the two kissing. Earlier, the young woman had already posted stories on Instagram dancing with her friend. But it seems that the weather became even more favorable for the two throughout the night. Just spy: