We are all together, decision authorizing vaccine for children involves 1,600 names, says president of Anvisa | Health

At the opening of the body’s collegiate meeting on Friday afternoon (17), without directly quoting the president of the Republic, Barra Torres rejected Jair Bolsonaro’s request for the names of those involved in the authorization to be disclosed.

“If we were to consult all the people who contributed there directly or indirectly, this list would certainly have more than 1,600 names because all our activities are intertwined. Surely in the letter A my name will be there,” said Barra Torres.

On Thursday night (16), hours after approval, President Bolsonaro asked for the names of those involved in the decision to be released, lied by saying that the vaccine is experimental and said he would analyze whether he would vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter.

Barra Torres recalled that in October and November the entity was already the target of threats.

“Not long ago, we were threatened with death, a series of harassments and other criminal acts. This happened in October and early November. What added up to a job – which is already very difficult, complex and exhausting – completely unnecessary concerns,” said the agency’s president.

In addition, Barra Torres also stressed that all information about the vaccine approval process is public.

“In yesterday’s decision, we are all together. We are legalists, we comply with what the law determines, we will have total peace of mind in providing information that may be requested from us,” said the president of Anvisa.

“It is not a time for violence, it is not a time for lesser feelings,” warned Barra Torres, pointing out that action is still needed to curb the transmission of the new coronavirus. The president stressed that the moment requires a focus on the use of masks, on avoiding crowds and on the use of vaccines.

Barra Torres, on child vaccination: ‘Technical decision. No politics and other influences’

Public clashes: Anvisa vs Bolsonaro

The approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children became another new chapter in the series of clashes between Anvisa and the top of the federal government, as had happened recently with the vaccine passport.

In the episode of vaccine for children, minister Marcelo Queiroga and the president questioned the decision of Anvisa. The Health Minister said that he will listen to the scientific community and promote a broad debate before deciding whether to put the agency’s decision into practice.

In an interview with GloboNews (see the video below), the CEO of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, rejected Queiroga’s statement. Barra Torres said that this consultation has already been carried out and that he expects a quick decision from the ministry.

“I am sure that the minister of state, when contacting these entities, will logically have the same opinions that we had and that were made public today,” said the president of Anvisa.

Queiroga says there is no consensus on child vaccination

In his history of actions in the pandemic, Minister Queiroga has as one of the negative milestones the decision to suspend the vaccination of teenagers. At the time, the measure was understood as a response to the pressure of the PocketNArist social networks. A few days later, the decision was reversed in view of the evidence that an adverse event in an adolescent was not related to the vaccine.

‘Error’, ‘Unhappiness’ and ‘Sorry’: Queiroga’s Decision on Teen Vaccination is Criticized

Now, in the new episode, Queiroga is in tune with President Jair Bolsonaro and highlights suspected doubts regarding the application of the immunizing agent, saying that there is no consensus on child vaccination, although several countries in the world have already adopted the practice, studies show safety and efficacy and there is no contrary recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite Bolsonaro’s declaration that the vaccine is experimental, Pfizer’s immunizing agent has already gone through all theses phases and has been definitively registered in Brazil.

The term “experimental vaccines” is being used by anti-vaccination movements to confuse the population and impose fear on immunizers. Anvisa has already clarified that all vaccines analyzed and authorized by the agency are safe and have efficacy profiles defined by studies.

Citing the circulation of fake news, the president of Anvisa countered the distortions on the status of the vaccine for children. ‘It is an authorization based on registration, which is the maximum certification that a drug can have in our country,” said Barra Torres on Friday (17).