We drive the new Jeep Renegade with the T270 engine, which happens to be the only one

De Curvelo (MG) – THE Renegade Jeep and the SUV best-selling model in Brazil and the fourth most popular model in the country, considering cars and light commercial vehicles. But since it was launched in 2015, it has always faced strong criticism for offering a weak and guppy 1.8 flex engine or the efficient but expensive 2.0 turbodiesel. THE Jeep now solves the problem by equipping all versions of the model with the turbo engine T270, of 185hp and 27.5kgfm of torque, the same that is present in the Compass and the Commander. The new Renegade will be released in the second half of February 2022.

THE VRUM went to the Circuit of Crystals, a development and testing track for products from the Stellantis group, in Curvelo (MG), to have a quick contact with the new Jeep Renegade, model 2022. We arrived there and were surprised by the compact SUV still with a disguise, camouflage type, hiding the discreet style changes that the model will bring. The “jipinho” has the look of one of its strong points and will certainly keep the round headlights and the seven-slit front grille.

The new Jeep Renegade was shown camouflaged because it will not be released until February 2022 (photo: Jeep/Publishing)

In addition to the design, the Renegade will keep its dimensions (only 3cm more in length in the version Trailhawk), good entry and exit angles and height from the ground. The versions will also be kept, however, all equipped only with the T270 engine. In the 4×2 configuration, the exchange will be the six-speed automatic. In the 4×4 configuration, in the top-of-the-line versions, the exchange will be the nine-speed automatic. It will be the only model in the segment to offer this combination.

The 4×2 AT6 versions will be equipped with Jeep Traction Control+, which transfers torque to the front wheel that is in contact with the ground in slippery conditions. The top versions, with 4×4 traction and AT9 gearbox, will have the same off road functions as the Renegade 2.0 turbodiesel, with the same traction and submersion capabilities and ground clearance.

The model will maintain the design and style that have established it as a leader in the segment (photo: Jeep/Publishing)

All versions will come as standard with six airbags and autonomous emergency braking, among other driving aids. The suspensions and steering were recalibrated to readjust to the new mechanical set, providing good handling and safety.

MOTOR The T270 thruster arrives at the Renegade mainly to replace the inefficient 1.8 E.torQ, with 139hp of maximum power and torque of 19.2kgfm, with disappointing consumption figures. The 2.0 turbodiesel with 170hp and 35.7kgfm of torque will continue to be offered in the Compass and Commander.

The 16V four-cylinder engine received some adjustments for use in the Renegade (photo: Jeep/Publishing)

Produced at the Betim factory, the T270 engine is a four-cylinder, 1.3 turbo engine, which develops 180hp with gasoline and 185hp with ethanol. The torque is the same with both fuels, 27.5kgfm already at 1750rpm. The engine has direct fuel injection and, according to the manufacturer, guarantees the Renegade good consumption figures and good performance. In the Trailhawk version, the top speed is 202km/h (ethanol) and acceleration to 100km/h is done in 9.7 seconds (e).

DRIVING The experience behind the wheel of the Jeep Renegade with T270 engine at the Circuito dos Cristas took place in a Trailhawk 4×4 AT9 version. We went straight to the off road track, full of obstacles, flooded stretches, steep ramps and slippery floors, in addition to trails with very uneven floors. The conclusion reached is that the 1.3 turbo engine can give the Renegade off-road performance very similar to that provided by the turbodiesel engine. Of course there is a significant difference in torque between the two, but the T270 makes power available at low revs, favoring the performance of the compact SUV in tricky situations. On asphalt, the turbo engine showed a slight delay in the start, taking a little while to react. But, after the turbo kicks in and the engine fills, the 185hp arrives quickly and guarantees a fun drive.

The propeller has direct fuel injection that requires no maintenance (photo: Jeep/Publishing)

The traction system keeps the movement controlled in any type of terrain. Suspensions have been adjusted to keep the Renegade balanced even with a suspended wheel. And the good entry, exit and transposition angles help the jeep to overcome almost any obstacle. The new Renegade will be equipped with traction and stability controls and All Terrain ATR tires. You’ll also have the Terrain Selector, with Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock driving modes.

With this engine, the Renegade becomes the most powerful among compact SUVs. Currently, the model has prices ranging from R$ 96,990 (with 4×2 traction and 1.8 flex engine) to R$ 180,990 (4×4 and 2.0 turbodiesel). With the new combinations of engine and transmissions, Jeep will certainly reposition the prices of the new Renegade, to keep it competitive in the segment.

The seven-slit grille and round headlights were also kept (photo: Jeep/Publishing) The seven-slit grille and round headlamps were also kept

(photo: Jeep/Publishing)

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET – NEW JEEP RENEGADE TRAILHAWK T270 FLEX 4×4 AT9

MOTOR

Front, transverse, four in-line cylinders, 1,332cm³, flex, turbo, which develops 180hp (gasoline)/185hp (ethanol) at 5,750rpm and torque of 27.5kgfm at 1,750rpm

STREAMING

4×4 traction and nine-speed automatic transmission

BRAKES

Ventilated front and solid rear discs with ABS and EBD

SUSPENSIONS / WHEELS / TIRES

Front, McPherson type with independent wheels, lower swing arms with triangular geometry and stabilizer bar; rear, McPherson style with independent wheels, cross/side links and stabilizer bar/aluminum alloy 6.5″ x 17″/215/60 R17

DIRECTION

With rack and pinion and electrical assistance, minimum curve diameter: 10.8m

WEIGHT

1,643kg

CAPABILITIES

From the tank, 55 liters; trunk, 320 liters; of cargo (passengers plus baggage) 400kg

EXTERNAL DIMENSIONS

Length, 4.26m; width, 1.80m; height, 1.71m; wheelbase, 2.57m; minimum height from the ground, 21.6cm

ANGLES

Input: 30 degrees

Outgoing: 32 degrees

From ramp: 22 degrees

PERFORMANCE

Maximum speed: 200km/h (g)/202km/h (e)