Bruno Spindel, executive director of Flamengo, spoke about the conversation he will have with Jorge Jesus in Portugal

Before traveling to Europe to meet with various coaches, the executive director of Flamengo, Bruno Spindel, admitted that he is the soccer vice Marcos Braz already have a conversation scheduled with Jorge Jesus, of Benfica.

In a conversation with journalists at the airport in Rio de Janeiro, Spindel extolled the mister and admitted that he would like to see the multi-champion return to Gávea.

“The idea is this (talk to Jorge Jesus), as the president (Rodolfo Landim) and Marcos (Braz) said. He has a beautiful history here at Flamengo, he is friendly with me, with Marcos, with the president, with a lot people here at Flamengo. His technical team too,” he said.

“It was a job that went very well. He’s a fantastic person and a great coach. It’s more than fair to him, the club and the Flamengo fan for us to talk to Mister, understand the possibilities and plans “, followed.

“Of course, we would very much like him to be with us again at Flamengo to make more history,” he added.

Jorge Jesus during the game between Benfica and Famalicão, for the Portuguese EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Asked if Jesus is considered the priority of the board at Gávea, Spindel stressed that he knows the difficulties of removing Benfica’s coach in the middle of the season, especially after the Portuguese club qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League.

“I think so (it’s the 1st choice). I’m not going to say ‘priority’, but it’s a conversation we have to have. We would love for him to be here again with us, but we know it’s very difficult,” he observed .

“He has a contract with Benfica, and it’s a complicated window for (hiring) European coaches. The European season ends in the middle of our season. So, it’s always more difficult for you to hire in that window (in January),” he concluded.

In addition to Jorge Jesus, three other Portuguese technicians are on Fla’s agenda: Carlos Carvalhal, Paulo Fonseca and Paulo Sousa.