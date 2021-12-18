What is the impact of the boycott of European supermarkets on Brazilian meat

“Christmas arrived earlier for the forests of the Amazon, the Brazilian cerrado and the Pantanal”, said Nico Muzi, director of the NGO Mighty Earth, to the British newspaper The Guardian.

He was commenting on the decision, announced this week, by six European supermarket chains not to sell beef originating in Brazil or products linked to JBS, after accusations that the Brazilian company had bought cattle raised in deforestation areas, within a scheme known as “cattle washing”.

In this scheme, cattle raised in deforested areas would be transferred to a regularized farm and then sold for slaughter. That way, his origin would be masked.

The investigation that gave rise to the boycott announced by European retailers was carried out by Mighty Earth, in partnership with the Brazilian organization Repórter Brasil.

JBS denies irregularities, says it maintains zero tolerance for illegal deforestation and has blocked more than 14,000 suppliers for not complying with its rules.

On November 19, the Brazilian government promised to increase punishments for deforesters.

But what is really the impact of the announced boycott? And how does it fit into a greater movement of public opinion intolerance to deforestation, with the advancement of legislation in different parts of the world demanding greater control of food production chains?

BBC News Brasil spoke with experts in the environmental area and the agricultural sector to answer these and other questions.

boycott history

Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, points out that the decision to boycott by European supermarkets is part of a movement that has been going on for a few years, of pressure from buyers of Brazilian products against deforestation.

“This began in 2006, with the soy moratorium, when McDonald’s announced the temporary suspension of the purchase of Brazilian soy due to deforestation”, recalls Astrini.

In 2019, major international apparel brands, including Kipling, Timberland, Vans and The North Face, suspended the purchase of leather from Brazil amid the strong international repercussions that year of fires in the Amazon region.

Also that year, Paradiset, Sweden’s largest natural products chain, decided to ban Brazilian agricultural products from its shelves, due to the increased release of pesticides in the country under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In May of that year, a group of European companies, including British supermarket chain Tesco and department store Marks & Spencer, threatened to stop buying Brazilian commodities in protest against a bill (PL 510/2021) pending in the Senate , which dealt with the regularization of the occupation of public lands.

A recent Financial Times report, however, highlighted that boycott threats do not always have practical results.

According to the British financial periodical, of a group of more than two dozen financial institutions that, in June 2020, addressed a letter to the Brazilian government asking for control of deforestation and threatening to divest from companies and Brazil’s sovereign debt, only two institutions did actual divestitures.

The FT also highlighted that the threat of boycotting the group headed by the supermarket chain Tesco also did not go forward, despite the continuous advance of deforestation in Brazil — although PL 510/2021 has not prospered. According to the newspaper, the group now says that a unified effort by governments and the corporate sector is needed.

lack of government action

For Márcio Astrini, from the Climate Observatory, these boycott movements and threats of disinvestment are likely to continue, unless Brazil takes effective action against the destruction of its forests.

For the environmentalist, however, this will depend on a change in government.

“There is only one antidote for this, which is for Brazil to eliminate deforestation and guarantee those who buy Brazilian products that these products are not involved in environmental destruction”, says the executive secretary.

“But that depends a lot on who is making the decisions in the country. Today, this type of initiative [de boicotes por grupos empresariais] unfortunately, it will not change the position of the President of the Republic”, he assesses, adding that these international movements have, however, an impact on public opinion, the Judiciary Branch and part of Congress, increasing pressure on the federal government.

European supermarkets that announced the boycott of Brazil this week did not inform the volume of products that will no longer be purchased due to the trade barrier.

In 2020, the European Union as a whole imported around US$ 223 million (R$ 1.3 billion) of Brazilian frozen beef. By way of comparison, the amount is equivalent to less than 6% of the US$ 4.04 billion in frozen beef imported by China from Brazil in the same year.

The figures help to gauge the potentially limited impact of the boycott carried out by six supermarket groups in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK.

“There is no single customer who, by failing to make a purchase or breaking their contracts, will mean an irrecoverable loss for a company. But the combination of these manifestations will make the company have more difficulties in the market, in the stock markets, in the value of the company “, observes Astrini.

“These messages have been given for more than a decade and we see little positive movement to solve the problem by these companies. There will come a time when the situation will become unsustainable”, concludes the environmentalist.

Advancement of national legislation

One of the reasons that lead the representative of the Climate Observatory to believe that the encirclement against deforestation is closing is the advance of a series of national legislations, in different parts of the world, demanding greater control of the food production chains.

In August of this year, ambassador Orlando Ribeiro, secretary of Commerce and International Relations at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), acknowledged that the Brazilian government is watching these movements with concern.

According to the secretary, Brazil is attentive to initiatives such as the intention of the United Kingdom to create an obligation to track food imports from areas of deforestation (obligation to “due diligence“, in the English expression) and the implementation of the policy Farm to Fork (from farm to fork) by the European Union, which seeks to implement actions for greater sustainability of the bloc’s food production chain.

“These initiatives may indeed have impacts on the competitiveness of Brazilian agricultural exports,” stated the diplomat.

In the European Union, according to Valor Econômico newspaper, the system will be implemented at the end of 2023 and will qualify suppliers for high, medium or low risk, taking into account everything from deforestation rates to the implementation of climate goals. The initiative does not distinguish between legal and illegal deforestation.

“The initiative provides for barring imports of soy, beef, coffee, cocoa, wood and palm oil from deforested areas, as well as some by-products such as leather, chocolate and furniture. New products will be regularly added to the list,” noted the newspaper , based on a presentation by Karolina Zázvorková, from the Environment Division of the European Commission.

In addition to British and European initiatives, China and the United States — Brazil’s two main trading partners — released a joint declaration during COP26 in November that the two sides intend to collaborate to eliminate illegal global deforestation and will apply their legislation to do not buy products linked to the activity.

In the United States, Congress debates a bill called Forest Act 2021, or Forestry Law 2021 — which can bar agricultural imports from countries with high rates of deforestation, forcing producers and importers to have to prove that their production chains are not linked to illegally deforested areas.

Consumers want change

While these legislative initiatives are debated around the world, consumers are also signs that they want stronger action against deforestation and climate change.

According to a survey carried out by the consultancy Oliver Wyman, 62% of Brazilians believe that it is the State’s duty to curb climate change, compared to 73% of Chinese, 70% of British, and 53% of Americans.

For 45% of Brazilians, companies must also take action, a number similar to that of China (45%) and the United Kingdom (44%) and higher than the US (34%).

A survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) showed that 93% of Brazilian consumers are concerned about the impact of their behavior on climate change, above the world average of 83%.

The percentage of Brazilians who say they are ready to change their consumption patterns was 54%, just behind India’s 69% and above the world average of 42%.

‘Boycott is not a solution’

For Rodrigo Lima, managing partner of Agroicone, a consultancy linked to the agribusiness sector, boycotts by private groups are not a solution to the problem of deforestation in Brazil.

But he recognizes that paying attention to the issue is inescapable for the government and the agricultural sector.

“Brazilian cattle raising does not depend on deforestation and there are several actions taken by the main market agents to ensure that they do not have deforestation within their chain”, observes Lima.

“This is not being considered. The choice is simply ‘I don’t buy anymore and it’s over’, because then [a empresa compradora] does not have the reputational risk. Are they contributing in any way so that there is no deforestation in Brazil and in other countries? I understand not, because simply turning your back and saying ‘I don’t buy’ doesn’t solve anything”, he says.

The consultant believes that the boycott disregards that deforestation has different origins beyond cattle raising, such as mining, poverty, settlements, land grabbing and logging.

But Lima recognizes that, if the Brazilian government is not efficient in responding to deforestation, the one who foots the bill is agriculture and cattle raising, which therefore must be the “guarantor” of meeting the country’s goal of eliminating illegal deforestation by 2028.

According to the partner at Agroicone, the country needs to increase the transparency of data on land use and deforestation, separating, for example, what is legal and illegal deforestation — he believes that the European Union is wrong in not distinguishing between the two forms of deforestation and that this may be questioned by Brazil in the WTO (World Trade Organization).

Lima also defends the effective implementation of the Brazilian Forest Code, the regularization of land title in legally occupied areas and highlights the importance of the Sectoral Plan for Adaptation and Low Carbon Emission in Agriculture (Plan ABC+) as a guide for reducing emissions by the sector.

For Márcio Astrini, from the Climate Observatory, however, none of this is enough.

“We need the federal government to move to reduce deforestation in the country”, says Astrini. “Without the federal government, companies alone and state governments, even if they wanted to do it, they wouldn’t be able to be efficient enough.”

“We need to have a leadership in Brazil that understands this agenda and puts it to work in practice, calling on society to solve the problem of deforestation in Brazil. We will need businessmen, scientists, investors, parliamentarians, to make a pact to pursue the objective to eliminate deforestation. It is possible to be done.”