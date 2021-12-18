What It Is, Normal Value and How to Measure

Saturation is a percentage value that represents the amount of oxygen circulating in the blood. In practice, oxygen (O2) enters the lungs along with air that is inhaled, passes through the alveoli and binds to hemoglobin, a protein present in red blood cells that has the function of fixing it. It is then carried to each of the body’s cells through the bloodstream.

Hemoglobin also plays the role of carrying carbon dioxide (CO2) from the tissues back to the lungs to be expelled out of the body.

Next, understand more about the importance of saturation in assessing a patient’s health status and diagnosing illnesses.

Blood saturation: know everything

Why check saturation?

Along with blood pressure, body temperature, and heart and respiratory rates, oxygen saturation is an important parameter that provides the physician with information about the patient’s general health status.

This test helps give clues not only to respiratory problems due to difficulty in gas exchange (as in the case of covid-19, pneumonia and asthma, for example) and pulmonary failure, but also cardiac, neurological (or neuromuscular such as the syndrome) Guillain-Barré) to severe anemia.

Saturation is still used to monitor patients anesthetized for surgical procedures or who are in a semi-intensive unit and ICU (intensive care unit).

What saturation values ​​are considered normal?

Values ​​between 100% and 95% are considered a normal saturation. However, some doctors consider up to 92%. Generally, smokers, those with colds and flu, or a chronic condition such as bronchitis or asthma, are included in this range, which is not a reason for concern.

From what value is saturation considered low?

Healthy people who have values ​​below 95% can already indicate a low oxygen saturation and that something is preventing the passage of oxygen to the blood. In this case, it is important to investigate what is causing the condition.

“But it is after 90% that the patient begins to experience effects such as shortness of breath and the presence of a serious health problem that needs to be identified in the hospital and treated as soon as possible”, warns Paulo Zogaib, specialist in sports medicine and exercise physiology, head of the sports medicine evaluation clinic at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

How to measure saturation?

Oxygen saturation can be checked by means of an “oximetry” using an oximeter—a portable, practical, and affordable device to have at home that is also used in a hospital setting. There are models to wear on the fingers and earlobe, which still check the pulse (heart rate). There are even gym treadmills that provide the device for the athlete to monitor the saturation during exercise.

Another method that measures blood saturation is the test called arterial blood gas, which is more accurate but painful. It requires taking a blood sample from an artery, usually the one located in the wrist region (radial artery) to be analyzed in the laboratory, so it is also more time-consuming.

This test also provides values ​​for other important substances, such as sodium, potassium, lactate and blood pH, which may be related to saturation. It is indicated for patients who need continuous and accurate monitoring due to more delicate conditions such as severe heart disease and major surgery, for example.

Is the finger oximeter reliable for measuring saturation?

In general, the oximeter is a good tool to check blood saturation, but some errors can affect the reading of the equipment, such as placing it incorrectly on the finger and the use of dark nail polishes — its reader emits a light that passes through the layers of skin tissue to sense the amount of oxygen in the blood, and the use of dark enamel interferes with its passage.

Very cold weather can also influence the result as they cause vasoconstriction in the ends of the fingers, reducing blood circulation in the area.

What are the main causes of low saturation?

In general, inflammatory processes related to the lung, whether caused by an infectious agent (virus, bacteria or fungus) or an irritant (perfume, powder, fungus) can worsen the passage of oxygen from the alveoli to the blood and impact saturation, both due to the presence of secretion and by edema (swelling) of the structures.

Some heart problems can also influence saturation when blood circulation slows down or generates fluid accumulation in the alveoli of the lung, causing edema and impairing gas exchange. The drop in saturation still happens in cases of anemia due to the decrease in the number of red blood cells, since less oxygen is taken to the cells.

The same can happen with someone who has sickle cell anemia — a hereditary disorder in which part of the red blood cells have a sickle shape — a change that makes it difficult to fix the O2 that should be carried to the body’s cells.

What are the symptoms of low saturation?

Symptoms of low saturation can vary depending on the disease causing the problem. But, in general, the person experiences dizziness, tachycardia, nausea, shortness of breath and fainting, as the brain does not receive enough oxygen.

What to do to improve saturation?

In a situation of low saturation, one should seek help from a physician who will evaluate and guide the best treatment to be performed. If it is due to an infectious respiratory condition with secretion, the professional will guide the use of medication to make it more fluid, contributing to its elimination in order to facilitate oxygenation.

Or even prescribe medication to reduce inflammation and possible edema that may be hindering gas exchange. Tips such as coughing, sleeping in a sitting position, staying in an airy place, and inhaling can help, but they are not a substitute for professional advice.

Does saturation change with age?

According to Machado, blood saturation is the same in the elderly. But the capacity for a drop in oxygen saturation in the face of a disease is much greater due to the aging of organs (lung, heart) and vessels.

For this reason, older people end up suffering a greater impact when faced with an infectious condition.

Stress and anxiety affect oxygen saturation?

Yes. According to Zogaib, the hormone adrenaline that is released by stress can lead to hyperventilation. Breathing becomes short and fast because the lungs cannot fill with air and hypoxia appears, decreasing the oxygen in the circulation. This causes the person to have dizziness, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, palpitations and even fainting.

In these cases, it is worth doing a deep breathing exercise and seeking psychological treatment to deal with the situations that lead to the episodes. Meditation, yoga and exercise sessions are also recommended.