What to expect from Adriane Galisteu in the next season of ‘A Fazenda’?

Confirmed in command of the 14th season of “A Fazenda” (Record TV), should Adriane Galisteu appear more confident and less attached to scripts? Ju Nogueira, presenter of “Splash Show”, comments on what we can expect from the blonde in the next edition of the reality show, which will probably take place in the second half of 2022.

Next season she will be more confident and make sure the public likes her. Galisteu needs to be looser and without a script that has nothing to do with it. In this issue we saw her make funny little jokes and rhymes. I hope for the next one it prints more authenticity.

Ju Nogueira recalls that behind the scenes it is said that Rodrigo Carelli, responsible for the number of reality shows on Record TV, is a difficult person to work with. Therefore, Adriane Galisteu knew how to handle this season’s presentation of “A Fazenda” well, especially when Nego do Borel was expelled after being accused of vulnerable rape.

There is speculation that it is not easy to work with the [Rodrigo] Carelli and in some moments Galisteu was stuck because someone was talking a lot in her ear. She did well and positioned herself in the case of Nego do Borel, clearly out of the script because Record tried to wipe it out.

