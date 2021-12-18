Where to watch Leeds vs Arsenal on TV and online today – 12/18

This Saturday, December 18, 2021, another live football match will take place between Leeds United and Arsenal for the Premier League, the game will take place this afternoon, from 2:30 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Arsenal playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the streaming star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Leeds United and Arsenal) already have their likely lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Leeds United x Arsenal, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

Time and where to watch Leeds vs Arsenal game today on TV and online – 12/18

Leeds and Arsenal face off today, at 2:30 pm (GMT), for the 18th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live from Star+, in streaming.

Arbitration for Leeds vs Arsenal

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Eddie Smart and Scott Ledger

Fourth referee: John Brooks

VAR: Michael Oliver

VAR Auxiliary: Sian Massey-Ellis

Fact sheet – Leeds United vs Arsenal

Game Leeds United x Arsenal Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 12/18/2021 at 2:30 pm Streaming streaming star+ Objective English Championship Stadium Elland Road Place Leeds-ING Leeds United lineup Diego Llorente, Ayling, Roberts, Meslier, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphael, Harrison, Gelhardt and Klich. Arsenal lineup White, Gabriel Magalhães, Partey, Xhaka, Lacazette, Ramsdale, Tierney, Saka, Rowe, Odegaard and Tomiyasu. Modality English Championship Progress waiting to start

Here at CenárioMT you can stay on top of everything that happens on the internet, receive exclusive live and quality football news firsthand.

Related