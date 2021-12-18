Where to watch Leeds vs Arsenal on TV and online today – 12/18

Leeds United and Arsenal face off for the 2021 Premier League this Saturday

This Saturday, December 18, 2021, another live football match will take place between Leeds United and Arsenal for the Premier League, the game will take place this afternoon, from 2:30 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Arsenal playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the streaming star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Leeds United and Arsenal) already have their likely lineups.

Both teams (Leeds United and Arsenal) already have their probable lineups.

Time and where to watch Leeds vs Arsenal game today on TV and online – 12/18

Leeds and Arsenal face off today, at 2:30 pm (GMT), for the 18th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live from Star+, in streaming.

Arbitration for Leeds vs Arsenal

Referee: Andre Marriner
Assistants: Eddie Smart and Scott Ledger
Fourth referee: John Brooks
VAR: Michael Oliver
VAR Auxiliary: Sian Massey-Ellis

Fact sheet – Leeds United vs Arsenal

GameLeeds United x Arsenal
Scoreboard0x0
Date / Time12/18/2021 at 2:30 pm
Streamingstreaming star+
ObjectiveEnglish Championship
Stadium Elland Road
PlaceLeeds-ING
Leeds United lineupDiego Llorente, Ayling, Roberts, Meslier, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphael, Harrison, Gelhardt and Klich.
Arsenal lineupWhite, Gabriel Magalhães, Partey, Xhaka, Lacazette, Ramsdale, Tierney, Saka, Rowe, Odegaard and Tomiyasu.
ModalityEnglish Championship
Progresswaiting to start



