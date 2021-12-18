Whindersson Nunes is detonated on the web after quoting Luísa Sonza in a book

Whindersson Nunes was the target of attacks on the web after the release of excerpts from his new book, where he mentions his ex-wife, Luísa Sonza. Fans of the singer were irritated by the comedian’s attitude, and he had to fend off criticism. “Dude, Luísa has already suffered so much hate over this story and when finally so forgetting and praising her for her work on the song THE GUY does a BIOGRAPHY to talk about her again”, wrote a user on Twitter.

“I didn’t do a biography to talk about Luísa, it must have 2 pages, I didn’t speak ill of her, my book talks about my whole life. Go take it in your c*, I’m sick of it”, countered Nunes. Another internet user stated that “there is a lack of maturity in not leaving the singer alone”. “I’ve already talked to Luísa, I’ve already apologized and understood everything, only you fans make her life hell and mine, because it’s been sooooo long ago”, wrote Whindersson.

Understand – The comedian Whindersson Nunes confessed that he “sinked” into drugs after the end of his marriage to singer Luísa Sonza. In an excerpt from his new book, the influencer details the difficult time he faced. The text was released by the Extra portal.

“(…) When he ended up with Luísa, I also had my cliff (…) I recognize that I was wrong, that the drugs were destroying me (…) There were no more breaks between drugs. I woke up and woke up to life. It was drugs and more drugs trying to stop whatever”, he says in a passage from the book Living Like a Warrior.

Elsewhere, Nunes points out that Luísa Sonza was not to blame for the difficult times he faced: “One month and I’m sure Luísa wasn’t to blame. And it wasn’t for her that I threw myself into the abyss. It was for me. It was through a hole inside me (…)”.