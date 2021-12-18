Whindersson Nunes opens the game about the fight against drugs and relationship with Luísa Sonza – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



Whindersson Nunes, in his recently published biography “living like a warrior“, detailed the problems he faced with the use of drugs. The comedian revealed that, at a certain moment, he even thought about going into hospital. In the passage, he also mentions ex-wife Luísa Sonza, with whom he had a painful breakup.

“Sometimes I thought I should go into hospital. And my friends said that this would be a plateful for the media. And I also didn’t want this to be a plateful for people to blame Luísa. No. Definitely, to It wasn’t Luísa’s fault. I’m not saying that someone comes into our life to solve our life,” he reported.

The comedian revealed insecurities and linked an internal conflict with his ex-wife. “Since I never hid anything about what I lived, what I suffered, there was a very hard period in my life when I couldn’t do without drugs. There was a month, when my relationship with Luísa ended, that I was left with no ground. Luísa was a girl who had many doubts in life. I saw myself a little in her. I saw that she had a future and, at the same time, I thought she needed help. I also needed help and I had no one to teach me as I was supposed to do. I saw myself obliged to do for her what no one else did for me. And so I did everything”

During the pages, Whindersson also detailed the sensations with the addiction. “My brain melting. My sleepless nights, tossing and turning. Accusing the floor of not fitting me. All so much suffered. […] I know it was tough, but it could have been worse. I could have lost everything I gained. Everything. How many people lose everything.”

