WHO Approves India-Made Novavax Version for Emergency Use Against Covid | Vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved, this Friday (17), the emergency use of Covovax , India-produced version of the vaccine from Novavax against Covid-19. The vaccine is not used in Brazil.

Covovax is produced by Instituto Serum – the same one that produces the Indian version of AstraZeneca’s vaccine (which is used in Brazil).

The original vaccine, developed by the American biotechnology company Novavax, still being evaluated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to WHO. The organization said it “will complete its own evaluation of this vaccine as soon as the EMA issues its recommendation.”

The Emergency Use Listing Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and comprised of experts from around the world, has determined that:

the vaccine meets entity standards for protection against Covid-19;

the benefit of the vaccine “far outweighs” any risks;

the vaccine can be used globally.

The WHO group of experts will still meet to issue, in the coming days, recommendations for the use of the vaccine – such as the age of the target audience and whether or not it can be used in pregnant women.

Covovax is given in two doses and is stable at refrigeration temperatures of 2°C to 8°C. The vaccine uses a new platform – a sub-unit – and is produced by creating a modified baculovirus that contains a gene for the modified S protein of the coronavirus. Protein S is what the virus uses to enter cells.

“Even with the emergence of new variants, vaccines continue to be one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illnesses and death from Sars-CoV-2”, said Mariângela Simão, Brazilian deputy director general of WHO for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

“this list [de uso emergencial] aims to increase access, especially in low-income countries, 41 of which have not yet been able to vaccinate 10% of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40%,” he added.

WHO approval is a prerequisite for the supply of vaccines through the Covax Facility, a global alliance created to drive the development and distribution of Covid vaccines. In addition, it also allows countries to expedite regulatory approval for the import and administration of immunizers.

This is the eighth vaccine to receive WHO emergency use approval. See what the others are: