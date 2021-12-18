WHO warns that Ômicron doubles infections in a maximum of 3 days

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Saturday (18) that the number of people infected with the new Ômicron variant doubled in an average interval of less than three days.

WHO also warned that, with cases increasing rapidly, hospitals could be overburdened in some countries. In all, the strain has been reported in at least 89 nations to date.







Ômicron variant has worried world health authorities Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“Hospitalizations in the UK and South Africa continue to increase and, due to the rapid increase in the number of cases, it is possible that many health systems quickly become overloaded,” he explained.

According to the WHO, the new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear whether this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its increased transmissibility or a combination of both.

“There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Ômicron,” said WHO. “More data are needed to understand the severity profile of Ômicron and whether current vaccines are effective.”

The information was released in the latest update on the variant first discovered in South Africa in late November.