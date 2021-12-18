Why Grêmio preferentially analyzes São Paulo’s proposal by Douglas Costa

Grêmio is going through one of its most troubled moments in the club’s history, in addition to the football crisis that culminated in the relegation of the squad to the second division, the board is also going through its political problems within the Council and discussions not to close the year in financial deficit. In addition, a real cleanup between terminations, loans and player sales is being done in a hurry: Diego Souza has already been warned that he will not stay, as well as Alisson and Douglas Costa.

See more details on how São Paulo and Grêmio can do good business

Douglas Costa’s manager, according to journalist JB Filho, prefers together with Grêmio’s board of directors to make deals with Brazilian clubs for the player’s departure, as long as Gauchos no longer pay the athlete’s salary and receive a reinforcement to compose the cast that will dispute the series B.

Both Alisson and Douglas Costa can appear in the tricolor, the main factor for the business

What happens is that Tricolor needs to figure out how to pay the monthly salary of both players and Grêmio needs to assess which of the 14 players presented in a list of “loans” can fit the financial and tactical conditions for the next season.

Rogério Ceni called Douglas Costa directly to talk about São Paulo’s interest, the coach himself scheduled a face-to-face meeting where he wants to talk about how it would be if he came to the tricolor, talk about tactics, commitment, physical delivery, etc.

I just confirmed the #SPFC is interested in midfielder Alisson, from Grêmio.Já has sought out the club from Rio Grande do Sul and representatives of the athlete for consultation. Indicated by Rogério and Muricy. He has a + 2 year bond in the south, but he won’t stay. In 2018, the SP had already tried to come. #ESPN — Eduardo Affonso (@eduaffonsoespn) December 17, 2021

