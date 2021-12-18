Wild plays only 5 games and says goodbye on Wednesdays

Wild’s position in the rankings has changed very little over the year. Photo: Wander Roberto/DGW

Rio de Janeiro – RJ) – Thiago Wild’s season came to an end this Friday. The number 2 in Brazil and 131st in the world could not confirm the status of main head of the challenger from Rio de Janeiro and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament played on the hard courts of the Olympic Park. Wild was overtaken by Japanese Kaichi Uchida, 27 years old and 319th in the ranking, who scored the 6/4 and 6/1 splits.

Wild played 58 games in 2021, considering all levels of competition on the circuit, including qualifiers, and scored 26 victories. Among those triumphs, only one was in the ATP main draw, on clay in Hamburg, and another 17 in the main challenger draw. The 21-year-old from Paraná only played in one semifinal, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Wild’s status in the rankings hasn’t changed much over the year, mainly because the 250 points from the ATP Santiago title in 2020 will remain counted until February 28, 2022. A week before, he will have 45 more points from the 2020 Rio Open to defend. He occupied 117th place in the rankings at the start of the season and lost only 14 places.

The tennis player spent two and a half months out of the circuit while treating a hip injury. This took him, for example, from the Tokyo Olympics. off the court, it was also accused and indicted for physical and psychological violence against ex-partner Tayane Lima. The tennis player denies the accusations and defends himself saying that he was the victim of slander and defamation.

Wild’s tormentor in the tournament, Uchida only had five challenger victories in the season before his good campaign to the semifinals in Rio de Janeiro. But the Japanese had another 23 victories in future-level tournaments, with two ITF M25 titles on hard courts in Portugal. His next opponent will come from the confrontation between Brazilians Gabriel Décamps and Daniel Dutra da Silva.

The first set had only one break, but Uchida opened up early, establishing 3/1 on the scoreboard and evading the two break-points created by Wild during the end. In the second set, the Japanese didn’t take any risks and had ample domination of the actions, he only lost three points in his service games and conquered three new breaks. The match was interrupted by rain for almost two hours, when Uchida was already leading the second set by 5/1, and on the way back the Japanese needed to dispute a few points before closing the score.