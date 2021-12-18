Wildlife Studios, a Brazilian mobile games studio, is accused of harassment and discrimination

THE Wildlife Studios, a Brazilian studio focused on mobile games, is being accused of promoting a culture of harassment and sexual discrimination in the workplace.

According to a recent report by Rest of World, an internal report from 2020 reveals cases of gender discrimination, perpetuation of sexist stereotypes and the gender pay gap in the company.

One of the cases cited is of a manager who was offered a salary 30% less than that of a man in the same position.

The reports also detail that female employees have been ignored and discouraged when giving opinions in meetings, and that even a group on the WhatsApp chat app was created with only the men in the studio, with the reason that they “needed to be able to talk more freely”.

In addition, the document reports that the studio’s own leadership encourages the team to create female characters that fuel sexist stereotypes — and even advises developers to ignore women’s opinions on the subject. One of the examples is a female character from Tennis Clash, who was “represented in an extremely sexualized way”.

One of the managers at Wildlife (who, according to the report, is still in the studio) is said to have told the team: “Our goal is not to break stereotypes, but to reinforce them.”

The information in the document was corroborated by Rest of World interviews with employees and former employees of the company.

Wildlife Studios is responsible for the games‎ zooba, sky warriors,Suspects and ‎Tennis Clash.