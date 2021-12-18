Will micron be Covid’s dominant form? See places that already predict the predominance of the variant | World

Countries around the world are gearing up for the omicron variant of the coronavirus to become dominant in the coming weeks, due to its greater transmissibility compared to the delta, which is currently responsible for the majority of new cases of Covid-19.

In Scotland, government officials already estimate that omicron accounts for more than half of new infections in the country as of this Friday (17). The European Union and the United States say they expect the new variant to become dominant within the next month.

See places that already predict the predominance of the variant:

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is already dominant in Scotland, as estimated by the country’s prime minister, Nicola Sturgeon, speaking at the local parliament.

2 of 5 Scottish Prime Minister Receives Covid-19 Booster Vaccine in Glasgow December 4, 2021 — Photo: Russell Cheyne/Pool via Reuters Scottish Prime Minister Receives Covid-19 Booster Vaccine in Glasgow December 4, 2021 — Photo: Russell Cheyne/Pool via Reuters

According to the head of government, almost half of the new reported cases of the disease on Thursday (16) were already treated by health authorities as suspects of this variant.

The Scottish government estimate that omicron could easily replace delta, which currently dominates infections, which could lead to “an even faster increase in cases”.

Dominant in UK ‘in days’

The head of the British health agency, Jenny Harries, said on Wednesday (15) week that the omicron variant will be predominant in several areas of the UK “in days”.

Initial government estimates pointed to weeks for the omicron to surpass the delta variant, which was revised by health authorities.

“This strain is probably the biggest threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic,” Harries said at a hearing in the British Parliament.

UK breaks record for second day in a row for daily Coronavirus infections

On the same day, the UK registered a record number of infections – with 78,610 new cases of Covid-19 – but with a low death rate (165) due to the high vaccination rate in the country (68% of the population, according to the platform Our World in Date). See the VIDEO above.

Estimates from the City of London suggest that omicron is already responsible for 51.8% of sequenced variants in the English capital – which makes it dominant there.

Europe vaccinated but unequal

The omicron variant is not yet the variant that prevails in European Union (EU) countries, but this scenario should change in mid-January, according to estimates by local authorities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that omicron will be dominant in the bloc’s 27 countries next month.

3 out of 5 People line up to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Barcelona in photo from December 14, 2021 — Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters People line up to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Barcelona in photo December 14, 2021 — Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters

The high EU representative said, however, that the group is prepared to face a possible increase in cases – due to the high transmissibility – due to the high vaccination rate.

The average of European countries is 66.6% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule – this means that they received two doses of the vaccine, or a single dose. However, the distribution is uneven.

While in countries like Portugal and Spain the vaccination rate is at 88% and 78% respectively, Bulgaria has only 27% of its population fully vaccinated.

United States and the sewer of Florida

The country’s top medical official and adviser to the White House task force, Anthony Fauci, said Thursday that omicron would be dominant in the United States within a few weeks.

“It’s the most communicable Covid virus we’ve had to deal with so far. It will soon become dominant. This is something we know,” Fauci said in a broadcast.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that still 2.9% of new cases of Covid-19 in the country belong to this variant, Florida health authorities already find data that point to the prevalence of omicron in the state.

4 out of 5 Anti-vaccination protesters protest in Florida in photo, November 16, 2021 — Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Anti-vaccination protesters protest in Florida in photo, November 16, 2021 — Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Samples taken from sewage in Orange County (OC) county suggest that the strain is dominant in the region – the area is home to the largest theme parks in the country and receives thousands of tourists daily.

A spokeswoman for the OC health agency told the Associated Press agency that sequencing of the viruses found in the area’s wastewater showed that the omicron represented 100% of the samples.

However, the rate is different in relation to new admissions for Covid-19, pondered the mayor of OC, Jerry Demings, at a press conference.

“Those who were hospitalized were infected with the delta variant,” Demings said.

5 of 5 Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo: Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine

Rapid dispersion in the capital of Finland

The top health authority in the Helsinki region said on Friday that the omicron variant had been spreading rapidly across the Finnish capital.

Lasse Lehtonen said in an interview with TV1 that micron appears to be three times more contagious than delta and that it will be dominant in the area.

A report in the newspaper “Helsingin Sanomat” already estimates that omicron is already responsible for 50% of new cases of Covid-19 in the Finnish capital.

The first case of omicron was registered in the country less than three weeks ago, according to official data, which suggests an accelerated rate of dispersion of the coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 77 countries have reported cases of omicron – but the variant “probably is in most countries”, without having been investigated.

The United Nations health agency also said that there was still a lot to discover about the new variant – first reported less than a month ago – and that “the data is coming”.

The organization’s most recent report on omicron, published on Dec. 10, reported that “based on limited evidence” the variant “appears to have a dispersal advantage over delta”.

Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

Expectations for Brazil

Júlio Croda: ‘Ômicron will be dominant variant in Brazil in a matter of weeks’

The infectologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Júlio Croda, believes that omicron will be the dominant variant in Brazil “in a matter of weeks”. See the VIDEO above.

“Here in Brazil, it will be a matter of weeks after we have an important community broadcast, as was the delta in Rio de Janeiro,” said the specialist in an interview with GloboNews. “It won’t be any different for the omicron.”

Croda said that the most recent studies suggest that the omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant and that it also has a “more important immune response escape”. He considered, however, that it is still necessary to assess the impact on hospitalizations and deaths.

“We always make this parallel, the delta when it arrived in Brazil, because of high vaccination coverage associated with a recent important transmission of the gamma variant, the impact in terms of hospitalization and deaths was smaller”, recalled the infectious disease specialist.

He claims, however, that it is still difficult to specify how vaccine coverage in Brazil – 66.14% of the population according to the press media consortium – and previous infection by other variants will behave from the moment of the introduction of the micron .

“We still don’t know, but we may have some signs, especially in the North Region, where gamma transmission was older, in December 2020 and where vaccination coverage is not high,” said Croda.