Will Silvio Santos retire? SBT speaks after statement by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega

The comedian who heads ‘A Praça é Nossa’ stated that the presenter, who has been away from the station for a few months, ‘doesn’t go back to work again’

Reproduction / SBT / 12.17.2021 Silvio Santos will take a vacation with his family and should return to SBT in March 2022



THE SBT decided to address this Friday, 17, on the alleged retirement of Silvio Santos. The presenter has been away from the network since August this year, when he tested positive for Covid-19. He has already recovered from the illness, but is still out of breath. The Sunday program he runs is being presented by Patricia Abravanel, one of his daughters. Rumors that Silvio may not return to TV began after Carlos Alberto de Nobrega comment on the matter in his participation in the “Planet Podcast” last Thursday, 16. “Next year my contract ends, I don’t know what they [do SBT] they’re going to talk, I don’t know if Silva will be alive. Silvio doesn’t go back to work. We think he won’t come back. And it doesn’t come back,” said the comedian who runs the attraction “A Praça é Nossa”. Wanted by Young pan, the SBT press office informed that “this is Carlos Alberto’s opinion”. “Silvio Santos himself did not announce his retirement from TV or from Grupo Silvio Santos. He is going on vacation with his family and should return in March”, the network informed.

Also on the podcast, Carlos Alberto said that he spoke about Silvio’s possible retirement for the actors who participated in the comedic “The square is ours”, as he felt that they went back to work at a slower pace. “People were very lazy because they’re coming from a pandemic, it took about 16 months without working and getting paid on time. I got the people together and gave them a scare”, he commented. Carlos Alberto told the artists of “A Praça” é Nossa” that the program is the last of its kind on open TV and that the kind of humor they do has its days numbered. “There is no longer the humor we do. I don’t know how many years I’ll live, I can live 10 years or I can die tomorrow. I said that they had to make the most of it while Carlos Alberto is alive and coming to record because on the day that Carlos Alberto doesn’t have, there won’t be ‘Praça’. She’s mine, I have her rights, it’s patented. the format [do programa] it belonged to my father and I inherited it”, he concluded.