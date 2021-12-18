Will the reduction in the price of gasoline be felt in the consumer’s pocket?

As advertised by Petrobras, The average price of gasoline had a drop of R$ 0.10 this Wednesday, 15. Now, the average value of the product went from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter. The reduction is the first made by the company since June this year, which then went through periods of consecutive highs.

Read more: Gasoline price should drop R$0.10 per liter from this Wednesday

But will this insignificant decrease bring positive impacts on the final consumer’s pocket? The answer is: it depends. This is because, in principle, Petrobras’ reduction applies only to distributors.

In other words, it does not immediately affect prices traded at service stations. This is because, in practice, they are still loaded from the margins of distributors and resellers, in addition to the increase in taxes.

Among them, the addition of other fuels to the mixture (anhydrous ethanol) and federal taxes, such as the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide). In the case of ICMS, a state tax, the collection was temporarily frozen until January 2021.

In any case, it is important to highlight that the price of fuel has been falling, as shown by data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Last week, for example, the value of gasoline found at gas stations dropped. The average price dropped from R$6.742 to R$6.708, equivalent to a 0.50% reduction. On the other hand, when considering the accumulated 12-month period, the cost of gasoline increased by 68%, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).