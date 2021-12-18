Willem Dafoe imposed an unusual condition to return

the iconic actor Willem Dafoe imposed a single condition, quite unusual, before accepting return – triumphantly – as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Hey, EiNerd reader! Books of any and all subjects with unmissable discounts and free shipping option. Click here and guarantee.

In an interview with Mulderville, Dafoe revealed that he has not given up on perform all action scenes.

The actor explained that he wanted be present in all action scenes organically, without computer graphics, even being 66 years old. “Doing these physical things was important to me.”, he comments.

“When they introduced me even before there was a script, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t just want to appear as a cameo or just fill in close-ups. I want to do the action because it’s fun for me’“.

The actor still claims that it is “impossible to add any integrity or fun to character if you don’t participate of these things” and that this autonomy makes the character come to life in an authentic way.

Check out the full interview with Willem Dafoe (in English):

Hey, EiNerd reader! Books of any and all subjects with unmissable discounts and free shipping option. Click here and guarantee.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release in late 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

In addition to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the bad guys Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

THE Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home debuted in December 16, 2021.

Hey, EiNerd reader! Books of any and all subjects with unmissable discounts and free shipping option. Click here and guarantee.



Want to submit a list or article? (You can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!