With a free hand at Santos, Dracena discards ‘novel’ and exposes Marinho’s future: “I believe”

After getting rid of Serie B and having qualified for the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana, Santos, little by little, starts planning for the 2022 season. In recent days, President Rueda, alongside Fábio Carille, chose not to renew with Diego Tardelli and did not exercise the purchasing power of defender Danilo Boza, who returned to Mirassol. Who has an indefinite future in the team on the coast of São Paulo is Marinho.

With a contract until the end of next year, the 11 shirt will already be able to sign a pre-contract with any other national and international football team as of July. The medallion, although he admits he likes the institution, has already made it clear to Rueda that he wants to do his stocking abroad. THE representative promised that if there is an offer for the veteran that is good for all parties, he will certainly accept the proposal.

This Friday (17), it was football director Edu Dracena’s turn to talk about the matter. The director said that the group has the veteran, he said the importance of having the 11 shirt, but he pointed out that who has to know whether or not it’s worth continuing is the player himself.

“Marinho is an important player for the club, one of the leaders of the squad. He is the captain of our team and has a contract. It’s up to him to decide whether he wants to stay or not. I believe he wants to stay, we also want him to stay”, said the former defender.

Recently, Marinho was involved in an exchange with Internacional. The player would play in Colorado, while the team from Rio Grande do Sul would release Marcos Guilherme permanently and would also send Patrick to Vila Belmiro. However, the negotiations did not go forward.