With an eye on Cavani, Corinthians looks for a center forward in the market

It’s no secret that Corinthians is in the market to seek the hiring of a center forward and the main target is Edinson Cavani, currently at Manchester United, in England. The Uruguayan idol, however, is not an easy hire and, knowing that, the club is looking for other alternatives for the position, without getting stuck in a possibility that may not happen.

Although publicly disagrees on the subject, the board of directors of Timão has made frequent inquiries about the situation of Cavani, who is the club’s “plan A” for the position. The dream, in fact, is complicated, both by the amounts involved, and by the European competition, the main one being Barcelona. According to Tyc Sports, from Argentina, the agreement with the Catalan team is already closed and the striker has already decided his future in Spanish football.







Currently at United, Cavani played for PSG, Napoli, Palermo and Danube, from Uruguay (Photo: AFP) Photo: Throw!

However, this information is not the same as the Corinthians leaders have. They are still awaiting feedback from Cavani and his representatives on the terms of the deal, and whether United’s contract will be terminated. If not, Corinthians will not pay out amounts to get the Uruguayan out of there. His Manchester bond is valid until the middle of next year.

Even though they await this outcome and the striker’s positioning, Timão does not intend to stick with this option, because the possibility of the deal not going forward is great and the need for a center forward remains enormous. Thus, the club continues to seek high-level targets for the position and if it is not Cavani, it will be another strong player to reinforce this needy role.

For now, the names are being kept confidential so as not to disturb the negotiations. There are those who understand that the “auê” around the conversations with Cavani is working as a way to leave the directors looking for this other option with more peace of mind, without giving space for the competition to act and without creating great expectations in the Alvinegro fans.

Both the technical committee and the board want the new center forward to be with the cast already in the re-presentation, on January 10th. Therefore, the wait for Cavani should not last long and a new alternative tends to be worked on in the coming days. The requirements are: a strong name that arrives ready to take ownership and is free on the market.

The arrival of this dreamed center forward, in any case, must have the help of Taunsa, the club’s new partner, as it was with Paulinho. Corinthians would pay the ceiling (R$1 million) and the company would guarantee the rest of the salary. These values ​​already include image rights and diluted gloves at maturity.

Therefore, Corinthians fan, the board of directors of Timon is already preparing for an eventual (and probable) refusal by Cavani to defend the Alvinegra shirt. It remains to be seen whether the other names will please both Fiel and the Uruguayan. In addition to this 9 shirt, the club is still looking for a defender for the squad.