With low poll approval, Bolsonaro asks for ‘Datapovo’

BRASÍLIA — President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made fun of the Datafolha poll this Friday, which showed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 48% of voting intentions in the first round. Bolsonaro, who has been saying that he does not believe in the surveys carried out by the research institutes, said that a “Datapovo” would have to be carried out.

The president spoke with supporters on the way out of the Palácio da Alvorada before traveling to the interior of São Paulo. According to Bolsonaro, he will spend the next few days in Vale do Ribeira, the region where he was born. During the conversation, he heard jokes from supporters about the research results.

— Did Datafolha give him how much in the second round? 60 to 30? Bolsonaro asked his supporters.

After hearing from one of them that a “Datapovo” should be made, the president agrees.

“Yeah, you have to do a survey of Datapovo,” said Bolsonaro.

To supporters, who stayed at the entrance to the Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro told that he should only return to Brasília next Thursday, the 23rd. The president has not yet announced whether he will spend Christmas Eve in the federal capital or not.

Speaking of next year, Bolsonaro again complained about the restrictive measures adopted by mayors and governors to contain the coronavirus. According to him, this type of policy is responsible for the economic problems faced this year and which, according to Bolsonaro, will persist into next year.

— The whole world has a misfit with the pandemic, with the economy staying at home, we’ll see later. And there’s a problem for next year. But we are looking to anticipate these problems to minimize the consequences – he said.