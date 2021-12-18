With rising revenue, Globo promises to invest 50% more in 2022

Globo allocated R$4.5 billion to content creation and another R$1 billion in the technology area in 2020, and the plan is to invest 50% more in the first item in 2022, according to Manuel Belmar, director- of the broadcaster’s finances. “We are going to bring new stories that Brazilians like to see and that Globo knows how to tell,” he promised in an interview with Valor Econômico.

According to the executive, Globo Comunicação e Participações (GCP), the country’s largest media company, will end 2021 with rising revenue, cash on hand and ambitious plans for next year. The expectation, according to preliminary numbers, is that the group will grow between 17% and 19% compared to last year.

In advertising, which accounts for 60% of business, there will also be a significant gain, between 22% and 24%. “These are capital numbers that denote confidence in our content by both advertisers and consumers,” says Belmar proud.

continues after advertising

The increase is due to the fact that the group has observed the return on investment in marketing campaigns, which had fallen in 2020 with the explosion of the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Globo has been trying to democratize investments in the channel, such as Globo Ads, which facilitates the purchase of advertising space by agencies and advertisers, Globo Sim, aimed at small and medium-sized companies, and Globo Impacto, which measures criteria for the internet and open TV campaign.

Globoplay stands out in the content area, says executive

Investing more and more in streaming, Manuel Belmar says that the platform is the center of the D2C strategy, an acronym used to designate the company’s sale directly to the final consumer. In one year, revenue increased 70% with a 27% growth in the number of subscribers.

continues after advertising

In transformation, he says that Globo’s business models are undergoing a process of change, which may mean going to the market to look for parts that are missing within the stipulated strategy, such as technology and partnerships.

All of this can affect areas such as television drama, line-up shows and journalism. “There are times when screen talents want to have an experience and decide to leave. The dynamic is more fluid. But we have the facility to have a very broad density of artists”, he explains.

Globo ends the year with a cash equivalent to two and a half times its indebtedness, which is long-term, assures Belmar. Half of this amount is protected by currency exchange or “swap” contracts, with the obligations maturing in up to two years, being always protected by hedge.

continues after advertising

“We want to continue sustaining our growth with resources generated internally. Globo is a company that bets on Brazil. We are very optimistic”, concludes the executive.