With Rui Vitória among those interviewed, Flamengo will hold meetings between Sunday and Wednesday to define the coach | Flamengo

With defined targets, Flamengo will start this weekend in Lisbon a series of “eye to eye” conversations, as the heads of rubro-negro football like to do, to define their new coach. The meetings will be held from Sunday to Wednesday. They started a day earlier, but a flu postponed Marcos Braz’s trip to the Portuguese capital to Saturday – Bruno Spindel left Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, on Friday night.

The duo that commands Flamengo’s football will talk with the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca, Carlos Carvalho and Rui Vitória. The last, aged 51, is the novelty among the names that the ge had brought up in recent days.

Flamengo hopes to close its new commander until next Wednesday, the 22nd. However, if it is necessary for Braz and Spindel to remain a little longer in Europe, the duo will not think twice.

Rui Vitória left Spartak last Wednesday

Last Wednesday, Spartak Moscow, of Russia, announced that they had reached a common agreement for the termination. Two days earlier, the team was defeated 3-0 by FK Sochi. His stay there lasted seven months, with nine wins, six draws and 11 defeats.

In the note published on the official website, Spartak praised the coach and highlighted the classification to the round of 16 of the Europa League: “The Portuguese will forever be in Spartak’s history as the coach who led the team from the top places in the group to the Europa League playoffs. The club thanks Rui for yet another feat.” On the other hand, the club highlighted that it was necessary to get the team back on track within the Russian Championship, where it is placed ninth.

Rui Vitória had four other names on his commission: Arnaldo Teixeira, Sergio Botelou, Luis Esteves and Walter Dias. The Portuguese, who had already been considered at Flamengo in recent seasons, had as quarrels with Jorge Jesus and Gabigol during the times of Benfica, the club he trained between June 2015 and December 2018. Vitória commanded Gabi and refused to call him of Gabigol. Already with Jesus, the coach had the habit of exchanging barbs.

Meeting with Paulo Sousa scheduled for Sunday and hopes for Mister

Reported by the GE on Thursday, the meeting with Paulo Sousa was postponed by one day. It would take place on Saturday, but the Braz flu, which will arrive in Lisbon at dawn on a direct flight, changed the meeting. Even with Spindel in the Portuguese capital since Saturday afternoon, conversations with the coaches will only take place with the presence of the duo that commands Flamengo’s football.

About Jorge Jesus, by far the favorite of the fans and much loved by the board, Flamengo understands that this is a difficult negotiation because there is a fine and he is involved in the round of 16 of the European Champions League, phase in which Benfica will face the Ajax The red-black direction, however, does not throw in the towel and will try to convince Mister to return to the club where he won his main titles.

Despite the feat of classifying the Encarnados to the playoff in a group that included Bayern and Barcelona, ​​JJ is under a lot of pressure in Portugal. He has been booed by his performance in the Portuguese Championship, in which he occupies third place, with 34 points, four less than Porto and Sporting. The defeat by 3-1 in the local derby against Sporting, on the last 3rd, increased the scolding about the coach’s work.

A target in the post-Jesus period, Carlos Carvalhal has a high fine at Braga, but he always has a good eye when it comes to Flamengo. The youngest of the five, former defender Paulo Fonseca, 48, is also highly rated. The intended values, however, startled at first.