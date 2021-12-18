With the advance of Ômicron, restaurants and bars in London close on their own

As the Ômicron variant spreads across the UK, pushing daily coronavirus infections to their highest level on record, British companies are closing their doors again – but not because of government instructions.

Instead, restaurants and other venues are deciding they have no choice but to close early for Christmas due to a flurry of canceled reservations and concerns about employee health.

Ferhat Dirik, co-owner of Mangal 2 restaurant in East London, said he had decided to close a week earlier than planned because of lost reservations and “general uncertainty in the air”.

“This is affecting staff morale and the projection of any reasonable revenue that could justify this,” Dirik told CNN Business.

The closures are a new threat to the economy and a headache for the government after nearly two years of pandemic. They indicate that when cases are high enough, people are still willing to avoid leaving the house despite widespread pandemic fatigue.

Although the government did not restrict social activity, England’s chief physician, Chris Whitty, advised people not to mix with others unless absolutely necessary.

But unlike Covid’s previous waves, state support for companies has waned, leaving the hospitality industry in the lurch for a crucial period. The lobby group UKHospitality estimates that its members make a quarter of their annual Christmas profit.

