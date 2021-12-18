With the advance of Ômicron, restaurants and bars in London close on their own

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on With the advance of Ômicron, restaurants and bars in London close on their own 5 Views

As the Ômicron variant spreads across the UK, pushing daily coronavirus infections to their highest level on record, British companies are closing their doors again – but not because of government instructions.

Instead, restaurants and other venues are deciding they have no choice but to close early for Christmas due to a flurry of canceled reservations and concerns about employee health.

Ferhat Dirik, co-owner of Mangal 2 restaurant in East London, said he had decided to close a week earlier than planned because of lost reservations and “general uncertainty in the air”.

“This is affecting staff morale and the projection of any reasonable revenue that could justify this,” Dirik told CNN Business.

The closures are a new threat to the economy and a headache for the government after nearly two years of pandemic. They indicate that when cases are high enough, people are still willing to avoid leaving the house despite widespread pandemic fatigue.

Although the government did not restrict social activity, England’s chief physician, Chris Whitty, advised people not to mix with others unless absolutely necessary.

But unlike Covid’s previous waves, state support for companies has waned, leaving the hospitality industry in the lurch for a crucial period. The lobby group UKHospitality estimates that its members make a quarter of their annual Christmas profit.

This content was originally created in English.

original version

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

new Tiggo 7 Pro goes on top of Compass and Corolla Cross

The medium SUV segment was the most popular in 2021, with the debuts of the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved